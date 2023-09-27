Mike Miller, Senior Writer – Motor1 Review Team

Mike Miller specializes in writing and editing product and service content to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Mike has 15 years of experience riding motorcycles and uses the products he writes about on a daily basis. Mike fell in love with riding after saving up for a Ninja 250R during college. Since then, he’s owned a ZX6R, 899 Panigale, and R NineT.

 

 

 

Expertise

  • Motorcycle modifications
  • Motorcycle accessories
  • Motorcycle covers

Auto Industry Experience

Education

  • B.A. in Advertising from the University of Colorado at Boulder

Articles by Mike Miller

auto products
Best Motorcycle Covers The best motorcycle covers are the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield, Dowco Guardian WeatherAll, and CarCovers.com Indoor Satin.

