Mike Miller, Senior Writer – Motor1 Review Team

Mike Miller specializes in writing and editing product and service content to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Mike has 15 years of experience riding motorcycles and uses the products he writes about on a daily basis. Mike fell in love with riding after saving up for a Ninja 250R during college. Since then, he’s owned a ZX6R, 899 Panigale, and R NineT.

Expertise

Motorcycle modifications

Motorcycle accessories

Motorcycle covers

Auto Industry Experience

Writer for Motor1 (2023-present)

Contributor to Return of the Cafe Racers (2020)

Contributor to Ultimate Motorcycling (2019)

Education