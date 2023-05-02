Kate Butler, Contributor – Motor1 Review Team
Kate Butler is an auto writer and enthusiast. She is passionate about promoting eco-friendly products to make driving cleaner for the environment. She also aims to educate drivers on proper car seat safety by thoroughly testing and reviewing automotive products for families. Kate is currently based in Charlotte, North Carolina while working to receive her undergraduate degree in Communication Studies at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
Expertise
- Auto product reviews
- Auto product testing
- Auto finance
Auto Industry Experience
- Writer for Motor1 (2022-present)
Education
- Communication Studies Major at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte
- Journalism Minor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Articles by Kate Butler
No posts by this author.