Jonathan Benson, Founder of TyreReviews.com

Jonathan Benson is an independent tire tester for Motor1.com with more than 15 years of experience in the tire industry. He founded TyreReviews.com / Tire-Reviews.com in 2006, establishing the largest-reaching dedicated tire review source in the world. Jonathan began driving as a tire tester in 2010 and made it his full-time job in 2016. He tests nearly every major category of tires each year, reads countless reviews, and answers thousands of tire-related questions online.

Jonathan takes great pride in his independence as a tire tester, and he refuses any and all kickbacks to ensure the validity and accuracy of tire test results.

