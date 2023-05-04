Charles Noyes, Editor – Motor1 Review Team

Charles Noyes is a dedicated patron of good writing. Since 2020, he has devoted himself to creating and refining quality content across a variety of topics and styles. He has written articles on emotional intelligence, mindful parenting, environmental conservation, local events, and much more. Throughout all of these projects, he has operated with a sharp editorial eye and a nose for what makes people want to keep reading. When he is not editing Motor1 content, he loves reading and writing fiction, playing music, and rock climbing.