Aidan Pounder is a Motor1.com product tester who has written reviews spanning from car insurance to rooftop cargo boxes. He’s traveled the country for various sporting events and spent years under the hood making sure he could get to his destination. His reviews have appeared in major automotive digital publications such as HotCars and Motor1. Aidan brings road trip know-how and a touch of DIY spirit to our team. If he’s not burning through the clutch on his 2003 Ford Focus Zx3, you’ll find him keeping up with the latest happenings in the world of European football.

Expertise Auto product reviews

Auto insurance

Previous Auto Industry Experience HotCars (2021-2022)

Motor1 (2021-present)