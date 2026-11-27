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The On-Again-Off-Again TVR Griffith Is Back, And Lotus Is Helping Build It

After years of false starts, the V8 sports car might finally escape TVR's showroom dreams.

Photo by: TVR

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 27, at 3:35am ET

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The TVR Griffith comeback story has had more twists and turns than a lap of the Nürburgring, but there's finally some encouraging news. Almost a decade after its debut, the long-delayed sports car is getting yet another shot at production, this time with Lotus providing the facilities to make it happen.

TVR announced today that it will build the new Griffith at Factory 3, part of Lotus' Hethel Performance Hub in Norfolk, England. The facility will give TVR its own dedicated production space, while also providing access to Lotus' vehicle development resources and test track. Dynamic testing is scheduled to begin imminently, with the first customer deliveries targeted for 2028.

It's a significant development for a project that has spent years stuck in limbo. The second-generation Griffith was originally unveiled in 2017, with production initially planned for 2019. That never happened, and several attempts to get the British marque back on its feet failed to deliver a production car.

TVR Griffith

A New Owner, A New Team, And A More Credible Plan

This time, however, there's a different company calling the shots. MOTV Group, formerly known as Charge Holdings, has taken full operational control of TVR and installed a new leadership team with experience at some of the biggest names in the automotive industry. MOTV acquired a controlling stake in TVR last year and has since restructured the business. The group says it has put the right people and resources in place to turn the Griffith into a production car finally.

MOTV CEO Paul Abercrombie acknowledges that skepticism is inevitable after so many false starts. Speaking to Autocar, he admitted that the company "couldn't have picked a bigger" challenge. However, he believes the new ownership has addressed several of the problems that previously prevented TVR from getting cars built.

The new group has access to an engineering team, research and development facilities, a test track and an existing production line. It also has a funding plan backed by private equity investors and a restructured balance sheet that leaves TVR relatively debt-free.

In other words, this isn't simply another announcement promising a new TVR. MOTV is trying to put the infrastructure in place before making that promise again.

TVR Griffith

The Manual V8 RWD Coupe Formula Stays

The good news for traditionalists is that the Griffith isn't being reinvented as an electric crossover or some hybrid grand tourer. The new ownership intends to stick with the original recipe: a front-engined V8, rear-wheel drive and a manual gearbox.

TVR says the car will retain its bespoke lightweight spaceframe chassis and composite body. These ingredients should deliver the kind of old-school driving experience that made the brand famous in the first place.

According to Autocar, the production car will remain fundamentally the same as the model unveiled almost a decade ago. That means keeping the 5.0-liter Ford Coyote V8, originally rated at 500 horsepower, along with the Gordon Murray-designed chassis. The original plan also involved Cosworth tuning the engine, although it's not yet clear whether that arrangement remains in place.

There will be changes, though. MOTV intends to refresh the exterior styling and update the cabin to bring the Griffith closer to modern expectations. The final production-specification car is scheduled to be revealed next year, so we shouldn't have to wait too much longer to see what's changed.

The company is also looking at transferring some technology from the Charge Cars platform. That could include infotainment and advanced driver-assistance systems, although Abercrombie hasn't disclosed exactly what will make the cut.

The goal is to preserve the analog character of the original concept without ignoring the technology buyers expect from a modern sports car.

2018 TVR Griffith

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TVR + Lotus = Dream Team?

The partnership with Lotus is arguably the most important piece of this puzzle. Rather than starting from scratch and building a factory of its own, TVR can use an established automotive facility with engineering and manufacturing capabilities already in place.

Factory 3 at the Hethel Performance Hub will serve as the Griffith's production home. TVR will also have access to Lotus's development facilities, including the test track. The arrangement is part of Lotus' wider initiative to turn Hethel into a collaborative center for specialist automotive engineering and low-volume manufacturing.

TVR Is Back, Again:

TVR Is Back Again—And It Could Go Electric

TVR Is Dead, But This Company Is Keeping Them Alive In America

Sources: TVR, Autocar

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