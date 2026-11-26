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This $41,000 Chevy Corvette C1 Lookalike Is Really A Supersized Miata

Mitsuoka transforms the MX-5 into a retro American roadster that's 19 inches longer than the original.

Photo by: Mitsuoka

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 26, at 3:54am ET

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Remember the Japanese roadster that looks like a first-generation Chevrolet Corvette but is actually based on the Mazda Miata? Following a preview earlier this year, the quirky MX-5 has now gone official as a retro-styled special exclusive to Japan. Mitsuoka has pulled the covers off its latest project, revealing the specifications, pricing, and production plans for a car that takes the Miata's familiar mechanical package and wraps it in a considerably larger body.

As expected, the LA1 borrows heavily from the C1 Corvette, complete with four round headlights, generous chrome detailing, a wide front grille, and pronounced fenders. The rear end also gets bespoke styling, including distinctive taillights and a chrome bumper. It's a convincing retro makeover, although the Mazda DNA is still visible around the doors, windshield frame, and fabric roof.

The biggest surprise, however, is just how much larger the LA1 is than the regular MX-5. It measures 173.2 inches (4,400 millimeters) long, compared with approximately 154.1 inches (3,915 mm) for the standard roadster. That's a substantial 19.1-inch (485-mm) difference, making the Mitsuoka considerably longer than the car underneath.

Mazda Miata-based Mitsuoka LA1

Photo by: Mitsuoka

Much Bigger, But Still Fundamentally A Miata

The LA1 is also slightly wider at 69.1 inches (1,755 mm), but a smidge lower at 48.2 inches (1,225 mm). Despite extensive changes to the bodywork, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 90.9 inches (2,310 mm), confirming that Mitsuoka stretched the overhangs rather than fundamentally altering the MX-5's architecture.

Despite looking like a miniature American classic from the 1950s, the LA1 doesn't get a Corvette's V8. Instead, Mitsuoka has stuck with the donor car's naturally aspirated 1.5-liter gasoline engine, producing 134 horsepower and 112 pound-feet (152 Newton-meters) of torque.

As with the original Mazda, power goes to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic. The latter is available exclusively on the S Special Package. Curb weight stands at 2,359 pounds (1,070 kilograms), so the LA1 remains relatively lightweight despite its considerably more substantial appearance.

In other words, this is still a Miata underneath all that retro bodywork. Don't expect Corvette performance, but that's hardly the point. Mitsuoka is selling nostalgia and visual drama rather than straight-line speed.

Mazda Miata-based Mitsuoka LA1

Photo by: Mitsuoka

Only 200 Will Be Built

Mitsuoka will start accepting reservations in Japan tomorrow, with production limited to just 200 cars. The company plans to build 100 examples in 2027 and another 100 in 2028. Since each LA1 is assembled by hand, availability will be restricted to Mitsuoka's official dealerships, and reservations will close once the allocation is filled.

Prices start at 6,490,000 yen (about $40,800) for the S with its six-speed manual. The S Special Package costs 6,710,000 yen ($42,100) with the manual or 6,831,000 yen ($43,000) with the automatic. Buyers can also order optional WORK wheels with white-letter Toyo tires for 341,000 yen ($2,100), while special leather seats combining synthetic leather and Ultrasuede add another 412,500 yen ($2,600) to the final bill.

Mazda Miata-based Mitsuoka LA1

17

Source: Mitsuoka

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Seven exterior colors are available, including Santa Monica Blue, Stadium Red Metallic, Vintage Green, and Black Rock Mica. Two of the finishes, Marine Layer White Mica and Stadium Red Metallic, carry an additional 110,000-yen ($700) charge.

The LA1 is a rather unusual way to give an aging ND-generation Miata a new lease on life. It's also a reminder that Mitsuoka has never been particularly interested in building conventional cars. From the Himiko to the Rock Star, the Japanese coachbuilder has made a habit of transforming familiar roadster underpinnings into something that looks like it escaped from a different automotive era.

See Other Miata-Based Projects From Mitsuoka:

2024 Mitsuoka Himiko Debuts As Pricey Mazda MX-5 Miata With Colorful Retro Body

Mitsuoka Rock Star Is A Miata Turned Into A Chevy Corvette C2

Source: Mitsuoka

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