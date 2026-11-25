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The New Suzuki Ignis Is Another Cheap EV For Europe That America Isn't Getting

It's built on a dedicated platform and comes with a tiny 26-kWh battery pack.

Photo by: Suzuki

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 25, at 6:39am ET

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Suzuki has revived the Ignis nameplate for an electric city car that looks suspiciously familiar. Yes, it closely resembles the recently launched e Sky for the Japanese market, with the same upright proportions, boxy silhouette, distinctive front-end treatment, and overall design. In other words, Suzuki hasn't exactly reinvented the wheel.

There's a good reason for the resemblance. The Ignis is essentially the export-market interpretation of the e Sky, Suzuki's first electric kei car. However, the global model isn't quite identical. At 140.6 inches (3,570 millimeters) long and 61.6 inches (1,565 mm) wide, it's larger than its Japanese counterpart, which measures 133.7 inches (3,395 mm) long and 58.1 inches (1,475 mm) wide.

The wheelbase remains unchanged at 96.9 inches (2,460 mm), suggesting Suzuki retained the basic packaging while adapting the body for international markets. The Ignis accommodates four occupants and has a minimum turning radius of just 14.8 feet (4.5 meters), making it particularly well suited to navigating crowded city streets.

2027 Suzuki Ignis

Photo by: Suzuki

The New Suzuki Ignis: Small And Lightweight

The powertrain also follows the e-Sky's small-and-light philosophy. A single electric motor produces 90 horsepower and 98 pound-feet (133 Nm) of torque, sending power to the front wheels. Energy comes from a tiny 26-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery.

Suzuki hasn't disclosed the Ignis' driving range yet, although its JDM equivalent was presented with a projected range of 193 miles (310 kilometers). That figure was a development target, so we'll have to wait for homologation to find out what the European version can actually deliver.

Weight should be another strong selling point. Again, Suzuki hasn't revealed the European-spec model's figure yet. For reference, the e Sky tips the scales at just 2,271 pounds (1,030 kilograms), making it exceptionally light by EV standards. The export-market Ignis will likely weigh more, given its larger body and wider dimensions, but it should still rank among the lightest electric cars on the market. That's quite an achievement in an industry where even small EVs tend to pack on the pounds.

Thankfully, the new Ignis doesn't reuse the old gasoline model's platform. Instead, it switches to a dedicated architecture with the battery mounted underneath the floor. Suzuki says it extensively tested prototypes on public roads in Europe and other markets where it intends to sell the vehicle. The four-seater runabout rides on small 15-inch wheels wrapped around skinny 175/65 tires.

2027 Suzuki Ignis

Photo by: Suzuki

The 2027 Ignis Enters A Crowded Segment

The Ignis will enter an increasingly crowded European market for small, relatively affordable electric cars. Its most obvious rivals include the Dacia Spring, Leapmotor T03, and Renault Twingo. The Hyundai Inster, BYD Dolphin Surf, Honda Super-N, and Citroën ë-C3 are also worth mentioning, along with next year's return of the Volkswagen up! (name not confirmed).

Suzuki is also staying tight-lipped about pricing, but we can't imagine the Ignis costing more than the Renault Twingo, which starts at less than €20,000 in Germany. The Dacia Spring is even cheaper, at €17,900, so European buyers are spoiled for choice when it comes to affordable EVs.

Sure, the Ignis isn't going to set anyone's pulse racing, and it won't win any drag races or turn heads with spectacular performance figures. But that's hardly the point. We can't have too many affordable, no-nonsense EVs designed to get people from A to B without breaking the bank.

2027 Suzuki Ignis

13

Source: Suzuki

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Affordable EVs Could Be The Key To Europe's 2035 EV Goal

If the EU really wants people to give up new combustion-engine cars by 2035, vehicles like the Ignis can help accelerate that transition. Not everyone needs a long-range electric SUV with hundreds of horsepower. Making electric mobility accessible to people who can't afford expensive EVs could do more to speed up adoption.

The frustrating part for American buyers is that none of the models we've listed are currently available in the United States, and we don't expect that to change anytime soon. Suzuki left the US market in 2012 due to poor sales.

More From Suzuki:

Toyota Gets Its Domestic Rivals To Agree On Something: Car Quality

Suzuki Thinks It Will Outsell Honda For The First Time Ever

Suzuki Has Its Own Toyota RAV4. Meet The New Across

Suzuki Built Five Adorable Concepts We're Not Allowed to Have

Source: Suzuki

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