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Amazon Has Quietly Expanded Its Car-Buying Business To 35 Brands

The online marketplace has grown well beyond its original Hyundai partnership.

Photo by: Jeff Perez / Motor1

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 24, at 3:37am ET

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Amazon Autos launched in December 2024 with a single partner, Hyundai. Less than two years later, it lists vehicles from 35 brands. For something plenty of people dismissed as a novelty, that's a pretty quick climb. However, we need to add an asterisk next to the 35 because not all of them are selling brand-new cars.

Hyundai started it off, and 13 more brands now list new vehicles: Audi, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen. That's 14 brands you can buy new. All of them also list used or certified pre-owned inventory, and 21 other makes round out the used side. So, the full lineup spans 35 badges, but the new-car list is considerably shorter.

Looking at who's on the new-car list, there's most of the General Motors family, a good chunk of Stellantis in Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep, a pair of Volkswagen Group names in Audi and VW, plus Kia, Subaru and Mazda. That's a broad cross-section of mainstream and near-luxury brands, and Hyundai's one-time exclusivity is long gone. There's still no sign of some big names, but with that many on board, the platform no longer feels like a one-brand pilot.

Hyundai on Amazon Autos

Photo by: Hyundai

Amazon Makes It Easier For Dealerships To Join

Brands are only part of the story. Amazon doesn't sell the cars itself. Dealers do, and Amazon positions itself as a lead-generating marketplace, not a retailer. That's why the growth in dealer participation matters just as much as the logo count. Early on, large dealership groups had to use a sign-up page built for small stores, with no easy link to their customer relationship management systems.

Some dealers spent a week registering. Amazon now has a separate process for groups and fewer required steps, and it says onboarding time is down by more than 85 percent. The result is a pipeline that's now bigger than the live list. Amazon says more dealers are waiting to go live than are currently live, and it's working through the backlog.

Fan Jin, the division's director and global general manager, told Automotive News that the growth comes largely from urban markets, where Amazon can build density. She adds that dealers are somewhat self-selecting, and that Amazon looks at a dealership's customer reviews and reputation before signing it up. More brands mean little if the stores selling them treat shoppers badly.

Hyundai on Amazon Autos

Photo by: Hyundai

Amazon Wants To Make Buying A Car As Easy As Ordering Anything Else

Amazon's ambitions also reflect a broader shift in how people shop for vehicles. Online marketplaces have become an increasingly important part of the car-buying journey, letting shoppers compare models, browse available inventory, and narrow their choices before ever setting foot in a showroom. Amazon already has the traffic and brand recognition to capitalize on that behavior, giving its automotive venture a potentially significant advantage over smaller digital retailers.

For automakers, the arrangement offers another way to put their products in front of shoppers without building an entirely new sales infrastructure. Amazon brings the audience and digital shopping experience, while franchised dealers remain responsible for the actual transactions. That division of responsibilities is particularly important in the United States, where traditional dealership networks still play a central role in new-car sales.

The bigger challenge will be making the experience consistent across different brands and retailers. Vehicle availability, trade-in valuations, financing offers, and delivery arrangements can vary considerably from one dealership to another. Amazon will need to keep ironing out those differences if it wants customers to enjoy the same straightforward experience they expect when ordering practically anything else from its website.

More From Amazon Autos:

Amazon Is Now Selling Certified Pre-Owned Fords

Why Is Amazon Using a Lada to Advertise its Used-Car Listings?

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New Car Prices Keep Climbing

The prices also put Amazon's growing automotive ambitions into perspective. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price of a new vehicle in the United States reached a record $51,109 in October. Meanwhile, the average used vehicle was listed for $27,133, down 0.4 percent from September. With new cars getting more expensive, Amazon Autos could benefit from shoppers looking for a more affordable alternative, especially since its marketplace offers both new and pre-owned inventory.

With more automakers and dealerships coming aboard, Amazon Autos is increasingly looking like a long-term player in online car retailing. It still has plenty of work to do, but drastically cutting onboarding time is a meaningful step in the right direction. After all, convincing dealerships to sell cars through Amazon is considerably easier when signing up doesn't take longer than negotiating the actual deal.

Source: Automotive News

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