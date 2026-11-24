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New York Bans Car Subscriptions For Features Your Car Already Has, With Exceptions

The new law includes a long list of exemptions, including connected services, telematics, and driver-assist technology.

Photo by: BMW

Adrian Padeanu

By: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 24, at 2:14am ET

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If you've bought a car recently, you've probably noticed that "owning" it comes with a few asterisks. The hardware sits in the cabin, wired up and ready, but some of it won't work until you pay a monthly fee. New York has decided that's not okay.

Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday signed S.9348A/A.10411A, a bill that bars automakers, dealers, and their agents from selling subscriptions for features already installed in your car that cost nothing to keep running. The new rules take effect on February 27, 2027.

The bill adds a new section, §198-d, to the state's General Business Law. The core rule is simple: a manufacturer, dealer, or agent can't offer you a subscription for a feature that meets two conditions. The feature must use hardware already in the car when you bought or leased it, and it must keep working after activation without ongoing cost or support from the automaker or any third party.

What The Law Targets

Think heated seats. Once the hardware is bolted in, the manufacturer pays nothing for you to use it, and lawmakers targeted exactly that kind of monthly charge. The law (which you can access here) defines "motor vehicle feature" broadly, covering any convenience or safety function in the car, and it protects both buyers and lessees. Your monthly loan or lease payment doesn't count as a "subscription," so that won't open a loophole.

Car companies increasingly charge recurring fees to unlock features the car already has, and the bill's sponsors say the trend is only growing. Their memo (found here) cites heated seats, entertainment options, enhanced navigation, and hands-free driving as examples. Lawmakers want to stop the practice before it becomes the industry default.

Hochul didn't hold back. She called it a "deceptive business model" and told car companies to keep their hands out of New Yorkers' wallets. Attorney General Letitia James and bill sponsors Senator James Skoufis and Assemblymember William Magnarelli also backed the bill. The Senate passed it 57-3.

The Fine Print

Before you start celebrating, note the long list of exceptions. The law doesn't apply to navigation updates, infotainment features, satellite radio, in-vehicle Wi-Fi, telematics, roadside assistance, or "vehicle-connected services" that rely on cellular or other data networks. It also exempts software-dependent driver assistance and driver automation features.

That last exemption deserves attention. The governor's release names hands-free driving as one of the features the law targets, yet that category appears to be carved out. Our read is that subscriptions tied to software and data are the most likely to survive, while hardware-only features are the real targets. Automakers will have plenty of room to argue that a given feature is "connected" or "software-dependent."

One more consumer-friendly provision: automakers can still push software updates, but they can't charge for updates that fix a safety defect they must provide for free under federal rules.

Enforcement

Violators face a civil penalty of up to $250 per point of sale for each violation. The bill doesn't define "point of sale" or explain how violations are counted, so the practical bite will depend on how the Department of State writes its enforcement rules.

New York has tried this before. The sponsor's legislative history shows that an earlier version passed the legislature in 2025 and was vetoed. This version is the one that finally got signed.

What do you think?

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If you live in New York and buy or lease a new car after the law takes effect, you shouldn't be asked to pay a monthly fee to switch on something the car already has. Automakers will need a new revenue stream for heated seats, or a creative argument for why a feature counts as a "connected" service.

Whether other states follow remains to be seen, but the principle is hard to argue with. Charging for a service that costs an automaker money is one thing, but charging rent on hardware that's already in the car and costs the company nothing is just nickel-and-diming customers.

Subscriptions:

You Bought The Car. So Why Are You Still Paying A Subscription?

Volvo Criticizes In-Car Subscriptions: 'You Shouldn't Nickel-And-Dime Customers'

BMW Says In-Car Subscriptions Make Sense

Mercedes Throws Shade At BMW For 'Nickeling And Diming' Customers With Subscriptions

Source: Governor Kathy Hochul / The New York State Senate

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