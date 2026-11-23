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Stellantis Reportedly Pulling The Plug On All Motorsport Programs

Peugeot's WEC hypercar, Citroen and Opel's Formula E efforts, and Lancia's rally revival all face potential changes under Stellantis Motorsport restructuring.

Photo by: Stellantis

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 23, at 2:47am ET

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Stellantis is reportedly preparing to pull its factory money out of motorsport entirely. The brands caught in the retreat read like a grid in themselves: Peugeot's Le Mans program, Citroën and Opel's Formula E efforts, and Lancia's rally comeback are all said to be on the chopping block.

The move would land as part of a broader cost-cutting push across the automaker's European operations. Stellantis has called an extraordinary meeting with employee representatives from Stellantis Motorsport.

The company says it can't yet confirm what's on the agenda.

Stellantis Motorsport Programs Reportedly Targeted For Exit

Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hypercar #94

Photo by: Stellantis

France's Le Figaro, first reported by Reuters, says Stellantis plans to announce the end of its motorsport investments as soon as this week. The timing lines up with the works-council meeting, which Stellantis confirmed is happening but wouldn't detail further.

Stellantis Motorsport reportedly costs around €300 million a year to run. That's a meaningful chunk of change for a company that posted a €311 million loss in Europe over the three months ending in September. CEO Antonio Filosa called the stretch challenging due to Chinese competition and a difficult pricing environment.

Peugeot's 9X8 hypercar program would be the highest-profile casualty. It competes in the FIA World Endurance Championship, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and was in the middle of a redesign for the new season. It hasn't scored a win since its 2022 debut.

Citroën and Opel's Formula E entries are also reportedly on the list. Opel only signed on to the all-electric series in March with a four-year Gen4 commitment. Citroën took over Maserati's old Formula E team last year under operator MSG Racing, which could keep running with a different sponsor.

Peugeot, Citroën, Opel And Lancia Racing Plans

Opel GSE Formula E Test In Jarama

Photos by: Stellantis

Lancia Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale With Sarrazin At ERC Rally Portugal

Photos by: Stellantis

Lancia's rally revival is the other program reportedly facing the axe. The Lancia Corse HF team entered Lancia's specialty brand positioning this year with the combustion-powered Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale in the WRC2 category. It had already picked up wins before any of this surfaced.

Stellantis has not confirmed the withdrawal publicly. The company told reporters it couldn't share details on what the employee meeting would actually cover, leaving the scope of any cuts unverified for now.

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Dodge's NASCAR Cup Series return, set for 2027, is reportedly unaffected by any of this. The reported cuts are confined to Stellantis' European racing commitments in endurance, rally, and Formula E.

Pulling factory funding is often among the first moves a stretched automaker makes. Alpine ended its WEC program after this season for similar reasons. Stellantis itself has been weighing which brands to prioritize amid its ongoing restructuring.

More From Stellantis:

Stellantis Boss Makes It Crystal Clear: Maserati Is Not For Sale

Stellantis Brand DS Automobiles Shows Signs Of Life With A New Concept Car

Stellantis CEO Sees A 'Huge Opportunity' For Cheap Cars

Stellantis Boss: Quality Problems Are Being Fixed 'Very, Very, Very Quickly'

Source: Reuters

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