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What If Koenigsegg Had A Sterrato Fighter? Meet The Jesko Terrang

Inspired by the Huracan Sterrato and Porsche 911 Dakar, we dreamt up a Koenigsegg with a similar off-road treatment.

Photo by: Abimelec Design | Motor1

Jeff Perez

By: Jeff Perez

Nov 20, at 9:30am ET

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The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and Porsche 911 Dakar are still two of the craziest ideas to come out of Sant'Agata Bolognese and Stuttgart in recent memory. Both companies took two of their most iconic sports cars, gave them a little extra ground clearance, slapped on some tougher tires, and told customers to go have fun in the dirt.

And they did, by the boatloads. Lamborghini buyers snapped up the Sterrato almost as quickly as the company could build them, and Porsche had no trouble finding buyers for the 911 Dakar. Unfortunately, production was limited to just a few thousand examples of each, and neither model made it past a year.

But what if other sports car and supercar makers followed Lamborghini and Porsche down the same dirt road? What if, somewhere in an office in Ängelholm, Sweden, Christian von Koenigsegg was cooking up a similar idea?

Together with digital artist Abimelec Design, we've dreamed up exactly that. Meet the Koenigsegg Jesko Terrang.

Koenigsegg Jesko Terrang Off-Road Rendering By Abimelec Design & Motor1

Photo by: Abimelec Design | Motor1

Koenigsegg's Imaginary Off-Road Supercar

Much like the Sterrato and Dakar before it, the Terrang treatment (Swedish for "terrain," by the way) turns the track-focused Jesko into a bona fide supercar soft-roader. Cladding and all.

The Jesko sits a little higher off the ground, probably by about 1.5 inches, we'd imagine, on par with the Sterrato and Dakar. It also tacks on chunkier off-road tires, extra cladding around the wheel arches, and a few other off-road goodies.

The design keeps the Jesko's unmistakable proportions and aggressive aerodynamic elements intact, but the added ride height and protective bodywork give it a tougher personality. This car would look just as good at Spa as it would on a WRC stage.

Koenigsegg Jesko Terrang Off-Road Rendering By Abimelec Design & Motor1

Photo by: Abimelec Design | Motor1

1,600 Horsepower And All-Terrain Tires

This beast would likely use the same setup as the standard Jesko: a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 that produces up to 1,600 horsepower on E85 fuel. That would be a pretty big step up from the Huracan Sterrato's 602 hp and the 911 Dakar's 473 hp.

Even with that extra cladding and added ride height, we'd imagine the Terrang could still sprint to 60 mph in around 3.0 seconds before reaching a top speed well over 200 mph. Whether you'd actually want to attempt that on a dirt road is another question entirely.

Of course, putting all that power to the ground would be a challenge. The Jesko's nine-speed Light Speed Transmission and rear-wheel-drive setup would make for an interesting combination on loose surfaces. We'd probably want to make a few changes to the suspension, too, with more forgiving dampers and some extra underbody protection.

Koenigsegg Jesko Terrang Off-Road Rendering By Abimelec Design & Motor1

Photo by: Abimelec Design | Motor1

The Ultimate Supercar Safari?

The Jesko Terrang would admittedly be a pretty ridiculous machine, all things considered. But that's exactly what makes the idea so much fun.

What do you think?

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The 911 Dakar and Huracan Sterrato proved there's a market for sports cars that aren't afraid to get a little dirty. The Jesko is already an extraordinarily rare and expensive machine, so adding a Terrang option to the lineup would give Koenigsegg something few other manufacturers could offer: an absurdly powerful supercar built to have a little fun away from the pavement.

Would Christian von Koenigsegg actually sign off on something like this? Probably not. But we can dream.

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