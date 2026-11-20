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Geely Launches Lynk & Co 07 GT Off A Cliff To Prove Its Safety

After a 70 kph rollover, the Lynk & Co 07 GT kept its doors operable and cabin intact, but lacks independent crash-safety validation.

Photo by: Lynk & Co

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 20, at 7:14am ET

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Geely's Lynk & Co launched its 07 GT station wagon off a cliff at 70 kph (about 43 mph) and let it roll six times down a mountainside. The car's doors reportedly still opened afterward, and the brand is calling it proof of safety.

The stunt follows the wagon's recent debut in Paris. There's no Euro NCAP rating attached to its name, and the absence of an official score is part of the story Lynk & Co is telling with this stunt.

Lynk & Co 07 GT Survives A 43 MPH Cliff Rollover

Lynk & Co 07 GT Cliff Jump Stunt

Photo by: Lynk & Co

The demonstration reportedly took place on November 16 in Zhangjiakou, China, using a production-condition car rather than a prototype. Lynk & Co says the sequence opened with a 60 kph (about 37 mph) run across a 100-meter undulating road. The run then built speed to the cliff jump.

At the edge, the 07 GT launched at 70 kph (about 43 mph) and tumbled six times down the slope before coming to rest. Geely's Global Communications chief, Chen Qu, called the whole event validation. He wrote on X: "we have the safest car in the world, don't argue this with me, except you @volvocars."

That's a marketing line. Euro NCAP's five-star system gives buyers a standardized way to compare vehicles, built on defined protocols rather than a single staged fall down a hillside.

Euro NCAP's own November assessments scored cars across four categories: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection, and Post Crash Safety. Nine SUVs earned five stars in that round, and the Nissan Leaf scored four. A cliff roll checks none of those boxes in a way regulators or insurers can replicate or verify.

Lynk & Co 07 GT Doors And Glass Roof After The Stunt

The reported damage picture is specific. All four doors could still be opened after the car came to rest. Lynk & Co says the passenger compartment stayed structurally intact, and the glass roof cracked but stayed in place over the cabin instead of shattering inward.

Lynk & Co also attributed a figure to the event presentation: the car's side-curtain airbags reportedly held pressure for more than six seconds, longer than the fraction of a second typical deployments need to cushion an initial impact. No independent body verified that number.

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Chinese automakers have staged cliff drops to make a safety point before. It's the kind of viral demonstration that plays well on social media. It also plays well inside a domestic market where passenger vehicle sales fell about 27 percent year over year in October while exports from China jumped more than 60 percent.

A single rollover still isn't a replicable test. A Euro NCAP rating draws on repeated, controlled impacts, standardized dummy placement, and injury-criteria measurement, the kind of process that produced a five-star score for the Audi Q7 this same assessment round. The Lynk & Co 07 GT is still a China-market model preparing for a European launch, and it has no announced Euro NCAP test or published rating yet. Its cliff stunt is a demonstration.

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Source: Lynck & Co via Autoevolution

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