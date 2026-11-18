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Mercedes Is Auctioning A Rare C 111 Supercar With A Rotary Engine

For at least 25 years, it will remain the only opportunity to buy a C 111.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

By: Roland Hildebrandt

Translated by: Adrian Padeanu

Published by: Adrian Padeanu

Nov 18, at 1:16am ET

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One of the most legendary and mysterious sports cars of all time: In 1969, Mercedes tested the rotary engine in the C 111, and later versions set new world diesel records. However, the C 111 was never mass-produced, and no one could buy one until now.

On February 3, 2027, Mercedes will auction a unique C 111-II with an original 2.4-liter four-rotor Wankel engine through RM Sotheby’s at the Palais du Louvre in Paris. This marks the first time the company offers a C 111 for sale. For the next 25 years, it will remain the only opportunity: Mercedes has contractually committed not to sell another C 111 during this period.

The auction proceeds will fund the "Mercedes-Benz Museum 2.0" project, serving to modernize the factory museum in Stuttgart. The C 111 is one of the most fascinating vehicles in the brand's history. When introduced at the International Motor Show (IAA) in 1969, it embodied the vision, design, and technical innovations of the legendary 300 SL (W 198) for a new era.

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Series Production Never Happened

Despite global interest, series production never occurred. Issues with durability, fuel consumption, and reliability, the 1973 oil crisis, and the loss of prominent supporters ended Wankel development at Mercedes in 1976. Additionally, engineering resources were needed elsewhere.

A total of 17 Mercedes C 111s were built. One vehicle was used in crash tests, and three others were dismantled in the 1970s. The Mercedes vehicle collection currently includes 13 examples of the various C 111 variants. One C 111 was equipped with a 3.5-liter V8 for PR test drives some time ago. No vehicle has yet left Mercedes' possession. The entire C-111 story can be read in the standard work "Mercedes-Benz C111 - Design Icon, Dream Sports Car, and Record Hunter" over 520 pages.

"Reportedly, interested parties even sent blank checks to Stuttgart. But Mercedes never sold a C 111. The desire to own one of these extraordinary vehicles has repeatedly flared up since then. To this day, the fascination with the C 111 remains unbroken and inspires us, as shown by the Vision One-Eleven. Now we are opening a new chapter by handing over one of these vehicles from our collection to other hands for the first time. We thereby underscore the unique value of our brand heritage and invest the proceeds in the future of the Mercedes-Benz Museum."

Marcus Breitschwerdt, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Heritage GmbH

Auction Proceeds Invested In the Museum's Future

The goal of "Mercedes-Benz Museum 2.0" is to make the unique brand heritage newly accessible and globally available for future generations. For this, Mercedes is consistently developing both the museum in Stuttgart and its virtual offerings. A central component is a digital twin of the museum.

This provides a museum experience independent of physical location, significantly increasing reach beyond Stuttgart. People worldwide can thus access Mercedes-Benz's brand heritage. The virtual twin is created in collaboration with The Classic Car Trust (TCCT) and its digital platform Roarington.

Perhaps The Most Famous C 111-II

The third C 111-II manufactured, known internally as "Car 33," will be auctioned. The number 33 holds only internal significance. It was built starting in March 1970, painted in the distinctive color "Weißherbst." It featured sports seats with a gray-and-white houndstooth pattern, a four-spoke safety steering wheel, and a vertically arranged "Becker Europa" radio.

Mercedes auctions original C 111 with four-rotor Wankel engine

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Contemporary 8×15-inch alloy wheels ensure road contact, while on the racetrack in the 1970s, wide 10×15 and 13×15-inch magnesium wheels were used. Both wheel sets are part of the auction. Due to their age and condition, the magnesium wheels are now suitable only for display purposes.

The Technology In Detail

In August 1970, a 350-hp 2.4-liter four-rotor Wankel engine of the M 950 W 48 model was installed in the vehicle's center. It accelerates the 2,733-pound (1,240-kilogram) super sports car to up to 186 mph (300 km/h). With the license plate S-Y 6200, this C 111-II became part of the experimental fleet.

It was used, among other things, to test a fluidic element for uniform emptying of the two side tanks (total volume: 30.6 gallons or 116 liters), to measure temperatures in the rear trunk, and for test drives at the Hockenheimring. The rear trunk tray is removable and mounted. Here you can read about what it's like to sit in Car 33.

Mercedes auctions original C 111 with four-rotor Wankel engine

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

The anti-lock braking system (ABS) was also tested at that time, though it is no longer active today. Early on, the vehicle became a prominent ambassador of the C 111 project: Car 33 was featured in the first issue of the German "Playboy" published in 1972. A year earlier, the C 111 project was presented to star conductor Herbert von Karajan on the test track in Stuttgart using this vehicle. It became part of the company's vehicle collection in 1975.

Since the Mercedes-Benz Museum opened in 2006, Car 33 has been displayed in the "Fascination Design" section. In 2024, Car 33 was carefully restored to roadworthy condition at the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center in Fellbach. The original patina of the exterior and interior was deliberately preserved, while the drivetrain was extensively overhauled, and a fire extinguisher system was installed in the engine compartment.

In the same year, Car 33 was presented on the famous lawn of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. When the photo was taken in October, the odometer showed just 15,391 miles.

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Auction At The Louvre

The auction is scheduled for February 3, 2027, at the Palais du Louvre in Paris. RM Sotheby’s will conduct the auction in the "Salles du Carrousel." It will coincide with the international vintage car trade fair Rétromobile Paris. Bids can be placed on-site after prior registration or by phone.

Mercedes C 111 and 300 SLR "Uhlenhaut"

Photo by: Mercedes-Benz

Interested buyers can now find information online on the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center homepage about participation requirements, bidder registration, and pre-inspection opportunities. How much will the C 111 cost? Mercedes has not disclosed this. Our estimate: It won't reach the €135 million of the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé from 2022 (also a sale from the company collection), but a high double-digit million amount is likely. Let's wait and see.

Gallery: Mercedes auctions original C 111 with four-rotor Wankel engine

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Source: Mercedes-Benz

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