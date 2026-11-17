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Inspiring The Next Generation Of Mechanics

How Valvoline™ Global Operations and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team are partnering to tackle the global need for a new generation of mechanics.

Photo by: Valvoline

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Nov 17, at 11:00am ET

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Every successful F1 team, in fact, every car that drives on the road, is entirely reliant on highly skilled mechanics and technicians, whose technical knowledge and capabilities are essential to performance, reliability and safety.

In the world of F1, drivers and engineers often take centre stage, but it is the mechanics who ensure the cars are race-ready, taking on the responsibility to ensure every component of the car is assembled, maintained and operating at its optimum.

At the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, the race crew comprises 50–75 mechanics and technicians working on assembly and preparation, rebuilding, maintenance, component changes and urgent trackside repairs.

The most visible showcase of this teamwork is during a pit stop, where a crew of 20-strong swarms over the car. Each corner has three mechanics, a wheel gunner, a tire carrier and a tire fitter who get the car back out on the track with new tires within three seconds.

It may be a bit of a slower pace in a regular car garage, but the work that every mechanic puts in, whether it’s on an F1 machine or an everyday driver, is vital and valuable, but the problem is, there are fewer and fewer mechanics in the world to help.

Powering The Next Generation

Photo by: Valvoline

F1 is arguably the pinnacle of the mechanics profession, but it is not the only place where such talents are needed, and with a projected shortage of 4.3 million skilled workers by 2030, the global automotive industry is currently on a major recruitment drive.

That is why Valvoline’s partnership with Aston Martin involves far more than a place on the car livery. The companies work together to develop higher performance products and they also work side-by-side to help inspire and enable the next generation of mechanics.

Part of this hands-on partnership is the Valvoline Aspiring Mechanics Program, a five-year campaign that Valvoline Global launched in October last year. The program aims to remove the entry barriers and to open doors for the next generation of technicians across the entire automotive industry.

Gustavo Schmidt, Valvoline Global’s General Manager of Latin America, explains: “Skilled mechanics and technicians are essential to the performance, reliability and safety of every vehicle on the road – from everyday cars to elite racing machines.

“This program focuses on providing students with access to products, tools, scholarships, and experiences to help them on their journey to pursue a career as a mechanic.

One-Year Anniversary

Photo by: Valvoline

Since launching in Mexico last year, the program has expanded into seven countries and has already provided more than 1,000 future technicians with mentorship, training, scholarships and hands-on-experiences.

Earlier this year, its launch in Spain saw students at automotive vocational school CESUR Madrid Intea Jarama experience an interactive learning session at a local workshop and receive a donated FA Alonso Kart racing kart as a hands-on training asset.

Pedro de la Rosa also took a select group of students around the F1 garage, giving them insight into how the team works. One of those visitors, Alejandra, said: “What I have enjoyed most, without a doubt, is the opportunity to be next to Fernando Alonso.”

In Mexico, students at partner school La Escuela Mexicana de Electricidad (EME) served as mechanic assistants at the Mexico City Speed Fest, one of the country’s premier motorsport festivals, helping to prepare the car of rising Mexican driver Ivanna Richards.

They also got involved when the F1 race came to town, with Aston Martin F1 team member Miguel Faísca running a hands-on learning session with? eight academic scholarship students touring the F1 team garage during the Grand Prix weekend.

“The students are so excited to be up close to elite motorsport operations and hear from the team personnel they aspire to be, or work with one day,” shares Schmidt. “Miguel brought along pieces of the car and renderings as visual aids for the seminar and that helped to engage the students as they passed them around for all to see and touch. He also held a Q&A and answered students’ specific questions.”

“One of the best things about the program is seeing the excitement and the impact to students – inspiring them to continue to pursue their dreams, giving them a tangible example of where their studies can take them.”

Future Growth

Photo by: Valvoline

Valvoline has a rich history in celebrating and investing in mechanics, creating global impact for the industry as a whole. The latest program builds on the success of its Mechanics Month program, which launched in 2020.

Valvoline specifically tailors the work it carries out on a global scale to meet regional needs, with commitments that range from scholarships and apprenticeships to toolbox donations and mentorships in communities around the world.

The Aspiring Mechanics Program includes a flagship program with the Hub for Innovative Learning and Leadership (HILL), which sits near the company’s America’s headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, USA along with global activations in the US, UK, Spain, Mexico, Australia, Thailand and Portugal.

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Schmidt concludes: “The global automotive industry faces a critical and mounting talent shortage – and without mechanics, the entire global transportation network would come to a standstill.

“This initiative bridges traditional education with real-world exposure to create broad employment pathways across the automotive industry – and it is possible that a student who participated in program could one day even work in F1.”

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