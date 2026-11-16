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There's A New James Bond

Robert Pattinson takes over as 007 after Daniel Craig's 2021 exit, and we already know one thing: He needs a new Aston Martin.

Photo by: 007 / X

Zander Sutton

By: Zander Sutton

Nov 16, at 10:38am ET

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Following a years-long search for the franchise's next 007, it's official: Robert Pattinson is the next James Bond.

Amazon Studios, which now owns the James Bond franchise, made the announcement Monday morning on social media, sending fans into a frenzy. Pattinson will become the seventh actor to play the iconic secret agent, following Daniel Craig's departure from the role in 2021 after No Time to Die.

The teaser shows Pattinson staring directly into the camera with a gun in hand, accompanied by the caption "Identity Confirmed."

It ends with the brief: "James Bond Will Return." That's huge news for fans, as the franchise has been on ice since the last movie. Speculation about when the next installment would arrive, and more importantly, who would take over as 007, has been building for years.

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Pattinson has already had a busy 2026, earning critical acclaim for his portrayal of legendary TV personality Chris Hansen in Primetime.

Now, we just need to find him the right car for his next movie.

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