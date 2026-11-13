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Aston Martin Teams Up With Star Wars For 50th Anniversary Celebrations

The British marque joins Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm for anniversary activations in 2027, with all vehicle specifics still under wraps.

Photo by: Aston Martin

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 13, at 4:44am ET

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Aston Martin is swapping James Bond's license plate for a lightsaber. The British automaker has signed on as an official collaborator for Star Wars's 50th-anniversary program.

The celebration kicks off in January 2027 and pairs the brand's craftsmanship with the franchise's storytelling.

Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm named Aston Martin among the partners for the global campaign marking five decades since the original 1977 film. The companies have not said what the collaboration will produce.

Finbar McFall, Aston Martin's global director of marketing and special vehicle operations, said in a statement:

'For 50 years, Star Wars has demonstrated the extraordinary power of design and storytelling to inspire generations around the world.'

He added that the brand shares Star Wars' "commitment to creating products and experiences with distinctive character and lasting emotional resonance, making this a natural and exciting collaboration."

Aston Martin has spent decades as James Bond's car of choice. The Star Wars tie-up extends that playbook from spy franchise to space opera.

Collaboration Starts In January 2027

The program runs for a full year starting in January 2027, timed to the 50th anniversary of the first Star Wars film's release. Lucasfilm and Disney describe the wider effort as a global year-long celebration with new project announcements, anniversary merchandise, dedicated fan events, archival releases, and reimagined Disney Parks and Cruise Line offerings anchored by a theatrical rerelease of the original 1977 film and other 2027 screen projects.

Aston Martin's piece of that calendar stays undefined for now. The company says it will share specifics about its own activations in early 2027, once the wider anniversary rollout gets underway.

Nothing about the timing suggests a car reveal is imminent. Aston Martin's current product calendar is already busy, with the Valhalla Spider and the 2027 DBX S both occupying near-term attention. A Star Wars-branded vehicle would have to find its own place in that lineup.

What Has Aston Martin And Star Wars Actually Announced?

Strip away the marketing language and the confirmed details are thin on Aston Martin's side. The automaker will take part in activations and collaborations tied to the anniversary, and the effort pairs its craftsmanship with Star Wars storytelling in some unspecified way.

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That silence is not unusual for a brand partnership announced more than a year ahead of its specifics. Previous Star Wars campaigns have used partners for limited merchandise runs, design collaborations, and display cars at fan events and museum-style exhibitions. That pattern fits the vague language around Aston Martin's role.

For now, the only certainties are the calendar and the names involved: Aston Martin, Disney Consumer Products, and Lucasfilm, tied to a 50-year milestone that began with a single film in 1977.

More From Star Wars:

The Original Millennium Falcon Was Built With Model Race Car Parts

McLaren Headquarters Appears As Backdrop In New Star Wars Andor Series

Ford, Kia, And Others Celebrate Star Wars Day With May The 4th Posts

Before Star Wars, George Lucas Used The Force At Willow Springs Raceway

Source: Aston Martin

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