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Want To Drive A Rally Car? DirtFish Is Heading To Willow Springs

The legendary rally school is heading to Willow Springs this winter, letting drivers get sideways in rally-prepped Subaru BRZs.

Photo by: DirtFish

Jeff Glucker

By: Jeff Glucker

Nov 11, at 11:00am ET

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DirtFish Rally School has long lured oversteer-loving dirt fiends to its home base in Snoqualmie, Washington. Now, though, the mud-flinging company is set to take a vacation to Southern California.

Willow Springs Raceway will play host to the DirtFish Rally School for two months this coming winter. It's being called a residency, as you'd find with a comedian or music group doing a stay in Vegas. This, however, is just the sort of residency we can get behind.

DirtFish Comes To California

DirtFish Rally School Comes to Willow Springs in California

Photo by: DirtFish

DirtFish has created a purpose-built course at the old Walt James Stadium section of Willow Springs. That's the spot where you'd find the old dirt oval and portions of the Drift101 drifting school.

Now, it will play host to rally-prepped Subaru BRZ coupes. DirtFish instructors will use this new playground to teach the secrets of mechanical grip, weight transfer, and loose surface car control.

According to Brenten Kelly, the Managing Director at DirtFish, this pairing is a perfect match. "Bringing the thrill of driving rally cars to automotive enthusiasts is a core mission of DirtFish. Working with Willow Springs Raceway to deliver our one-day driving experience to California is a big step in growing our long-held ambition of bringing the adrenaline of driving a rally car to a wider audience."

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The program kicks off across select dates in December 2026 and January 2027. There are slots for single-day classes, with each class limited to just six drivers. It will cost you $2,699 to attend. Or, if you prefer something more private, the program has dates open for corporate groups, private parties, and even three-driver-only programs.

Registration is open now. If you're interested, you'll probably need to act quickly, because this is guaranteed to sell out.

Gallery: DirtFish Rally School Comes To Willow Springs In California

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Source: DirtFish

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