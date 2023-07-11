[UPDATE] Unsurprisingly, the video has been taken down, but the screenshots we took remain.

Hyundai plans to unveil the Ioniq 5 N on July 13 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and yet the automaker's Australian division is eager to show off the car's design. In a surprisingly thorough walkaround video, the first electric N shows it all, a couple of days before the scheduled premiere. It's unclear whether the Aussie branch mistakenly published the footage too early, or it was a deliberate decision. Either way, here's the ICE-less N.

Painted in Performance Blue with familiar red accents borrowed from the gas-fueled cars, the Ioniq 5 N looks virtually the same as the production-ready prototype our spies saw undergoing final testing last week. It rides on 21-inch, two-tone wheels with 275/35 ZR21 tires and red brake calipers proudly carrying the N logo. The hot EV boasts a more aggressive body with extra air intakes in the front bumper as well as vented rear fenders.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N screenshots from official video

42 Photos

You'll also notice the glossy black side mirror caps, a chunky roof spoiler, a rear wiper, and a trapezoidal third brake light replacing the wide bar of the non-M model. The spicy Hyundai EV appears to have less ground clearance, suggesting a stiffer suspension setup with a lowered ride height for better handling. It also gets a rear diffuser with an integrated fog light in the center fin, along with boomerang-shaped vents. The pixel theme has been discreetly implemented in the red reflectors at the back.

The video allows us to take a good look inside the cabin where the digital speedometer goes all the way up to 300 km/h (186 mph). An N-themed infotainment shows some of the EV’s party tricks, such as the N Drift Optimizer, N Pedal, and N Race. There's also a dedicated section called N Torque Distribution with a rear-biased setup as 70 percent of the available torque is channeled to the back.

Elsewhere, the steering wheel eschews the four dots ("H" in Morse code) for an N badge and incorporates an N button. A checkered flag pattern on the pedals and side sills is noticeable. The body-hugging front seats have integrated headrests and an N logo that seems to light up, flanked by two holes for (presumably) fitting a racing harness.

Since the video is all about the design, it doesn't include any details about the technical specifications. However, we're expecting a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup with close to 600 horsepower, a higher-density battery pack, along with gizmos such as fake engine and gearbox noises.