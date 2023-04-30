Since its debut last year, we've known quite a great deal about the Ferrari Purosangue. It's quite a powerful non-SUV, though we have yet to see the Italian thoroughbred pushed to its limits on a race track.

Not in production form yet, of course, as we've seen the Purosangue being pushed at the Fiorano race track before while still wrapped in camouflage. Now, the four-door Ferrari is back in full form and its quick stint at the Italian course was recorded by Varryx and published on YouTube for this weekend's spy video.

Gallery: 2023 Ferrari Purosangue: First Drive

271 Photos

As you can see in the video, the Purosangue and its driver weren't holding back during the track test. Despite its considerable ground clearance compared to the rest of the Ferrari range, it remained in control. The sound of all 12 cylinders firing was an aural bonus.

On straights, the Ferrari Purosangue was also a force to be reckoned with. With launch control activated, the Purosangue can go from zero to 62 miles per hour in 3.3 seconds. This impressive acceleration is thanks to the Purosangue's naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that can produce up to 715 horsepower and 528 pound-feet of torque, making it the most powerful Ferrari GT in history.

But the Purosangue's impressive performance doesn't stop there. It can reach a top speed of over 192 miles per hour, and it can accelerate to 155 mph in under 15 seconds from a complete standstill.

That level of performance naturally comes at a premium price. The Purosangue's price tag starts at $398,350 in the US (with destination charge), making it one of the most expensive SUVs on the market. That number's without the possible gas-guzzler tax, which can reach as high as $7,700 for vehicles that return less than 12.5 miles per gallon. This will, of course, be removed if the Purosangue will be classified in the US as a sport utility vehicle.