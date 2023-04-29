Spring has sprung in the majority of the northern hemisphere. The grass is greening up, and flowers are in bloom except in the northern realm, where the ground remains snow-covered, and temperatures hover just below freezing. It's ideal weather for testing new car models, even convertibles like the Bentley Continental GTC we spotted recently.

Bentley's test drivers have been very active lately. Earlier this week, we saw the clearest photos yet of the Continental GT coupe, which has been spotted testing several times this year. The last time we saw this flurry of activity from the crew at Crewe was prior to the launch of the Flying Spur.

Gallery: Bentley Continental GTC Facelift Spy Photos

15 Photos

Like the recent photos of the Continental GT coupe, the photos of the GTC are the clearest ones yet. The headlights are slightly oval in shape and include a strip of LED running lights. The bumper stretches above the headlights and incorporates a smaller but more pronounced grille. The overall design appears to take on some of the Bacalar's design language and provides a call out to the classic Bentley profile.

While the rear of the car is caked in snow and ice, it confirms what we saw earlier. The fender line is more pronounced, and the trunk lid is slightly larger than the outgoing car. Unlike the Continental GT, the convertible does not have a pronounced lip spoiler.

Most of the changes appear to be cosmetic, with the exception of the powerplant. Gone is the topline W12 engine, which departs next year after a final run of Bentley Batur coupes wraps up. Replacing the 12-cylinder engine is a pair of V6 and V8 PHEV powerplants, with the V8 expected to match or improve on the W12's performance.

There's no word yet on whether or not the new Continental GT and GTC will get electric powertrains. Bentley has hinted that the EVs will likely double the W12's power making it a good bet that an EV version of the big coupe will make an appearance. But for now, we'll have to wait and see.