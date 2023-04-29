Get ready to bark up a storm because Bentley has announced its exclusive partnership with this year's Goodwoof festival, celebrating all things canine. To be held on May 20-21, 2023 at the Duke of Richmond's Goodwood estate, this event promises to be a doggone good time.

Bentley's fleet of Bentayga SUVs will be providing extra bark and growl to the festival, adding to the already exciting range of activities that will give dogs and their human friends a weekend to remember. Set on the lawn at Goodwood's The Kennels, visitors will enjoy world-class competitions, field and trail demonstrations, talks from dog experts and celebrity owners, and plenty of treats for all.

Bentley is also adding a Barking Paddock to the festival this year. It's a dedicated car park for Bentley drivers or owners of dogs named 'Bentley,' with swift access to The Kennels.

"We can't wait to welcome Bentley and the Bentayga to Goodwoof next month. It’s the perfect addition to this uniquely stylish event and will offer an extra special experience for our visitors. I hope all the dogs and their humans on site head over to get 'pupped' in the Bentayga and enjoy a moment of luxury!" said Will Kinsman, Goodwoof's Event Creative Director.

Moreover, there will be a special activity for sheepdogs in which Bentaygas will play a shepherding role. The new Bentayga EWB will also be on paw to provide hounds with a 'pup-arazzi' experience in aid of the lead event charity, Pets as Therapy. And for those pups who want to show off their best angles, there will even be a wind machine to get their curls just right in front of the car.

This is the ultimate weekend for dog lovers. If ever you and your furry friend are in the UK that weekend, make sure to grab your leash, hop in your Bentley, and head on over to Goodwood's The Kennels for a weekend full of dog-themed fun. You wouldn't want to miss out on this paw-some event.