The Ford Mustang has undoubtedly captured the hearts of car enthusiasts worldwide. However, it has also become notorious for a certain stereotype: hitting things and people during car meets.

One can't help but think of the classic movie scene where Steve McQueen drives his Mustang through the streets of San Francisco, weaving in and out of traffic, and leaving a trail of destruction in his wake. But while that may be entertaining on the silver screen, it's not so amusing in real life.

In fact, one fairly recent incident in Maine was caught on camera, allegedly involving a 17-year-old kid. In the video (embedded above), you could see the Mustang try to hoon as it left an intersection, but the young driver lost control and hit an unsuspecting Chevy Tahoe in the opposite lane.

According to the uploader of the footage on Reddit, the kid left the scene in a cop car. He apparently had lots of tickets under his name. The car? It's allegedly his dad's. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported.

It's a sad situation, but not entirely surprising. The Ford Mustang has a reputation for being a bit of a wild child, especially among younger drivers who are drawn to its raw power and classic design. And while most Mustang owners are responsible drivers who take great care in operating their vehicles, there will always be a few bad apples that will ruin it for everyone else.

So why is the Mustang so prone to accidents and mishaps? There are many factors. For one thing, the Mustang's powerful engine and rear-wheel drive can make it a bit tricky to handle, especially for newbie drivers. Additionally, car meets often involve high levels of excitement and adrenaline, which can lead to reckless behavior due to clouded judgment.

Of course, it's not just Mustangs that are involved in accidents during car meets. Any car, regardless of make or model, can be dangerous if driven irresponsibly.