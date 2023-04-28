For your viewing pleasure, we present one of the strangest Chevrolet Camaros we've ever seen. Of course, it's not really a Camaro, but it's way cooler than its Volkswagen Beetle chassis might be otherwise. The result of this bonkers mashup looks like a proper work of Japanese Chibi – known better as super-deformed caricature art that portrays oversized features with stubby proportions. And if you really love it, you can buy it.

You'll find this car online at TheSamba.com, where it's listed as a 1976 Camaro Z28. The body is a one-piece fiberglass shell molded to fit on a classic VW Beetle chassis, and we know it's an old bug because the engine for this pseudo-Camaro is at the back. The seller says it's a 2,332 cc mill with dual Weber carburetors, MSD ignition, and a host of other upgrades. It reportedly makes 230 horsepower, which is considerably more than the most powerful V8 Camaro available from Chevrolet in 1976. Technically, that wasn't even a Z28, as the performance trim didn't return to the Bow Tie lineup until 1977. But that so doesn't matter here.

Photo Credit: CamaroZ28/TheSamba.com

Power goes stays at the rear with a high-performance VW IRS transaxle, and yes, it's a manual gearbox with an upgraded clutch. It has coilover shocks, four-wheel disc brakes, a bunch of modifications to the frame, and the engine bay looks ready for display at Autorama.

To that end, the exterior looks supremely pretty as well, wearing a shade of blue from Maserati. It's got custom pinstriping, '70s-style mag wheels, a $4,000 stereo system, and side pipes. We have no idea if they're actually hooked to the mighty 2.3-liter engine, but we kinda hope so.

Perusing the photos, it's clear that a significant amount of custom work went into this project. While it's certainly a caricature of a Camaro, the proportions are oddly satisfying without being obnoxious and the two-seat interior looks comfortably sporty, if not a bit cramped. The asking price for this roofless two-seater is $22,500, and it's safe to say you won't find another one like it.