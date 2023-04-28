Porsche first revealed the Taycan EV at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. It went on sale a few months later, leading the electric-vehicle revolution. The automotive landscape has changed since then, and the Taycan model is due for its mid-cycle refresh. New spy photos capture the Taycan sedan and the higher-riding Taycan Cross Turismo together performing cold-weather testing in public.

Both body styles hide their design changes with black cladding and stickers. The two will receive redesigned front fascias with tweaked bumpers and a new styling for the headlights. Porsche will also make changes to their rear-end designs and taillights.

We haven’t seen inside the Taycan’s, but don’t expect a massive redesign. Recent spy shots showed the Taycan’s interior inspiring the cabin in the new Panamera, so we don’t believe Porsche will stray far from the current layout, as is often the case with mid-cycle refreshes. We expect to find a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and an in-set dashboard screen for the infotainment options, just like the current model.

There are rumors that the redesigned Taycan could spawn a new high-performance version. Earlier this year, our spy photographers captured a Taycan with some weird attributes, like a large rear wing and a cage in place of the rear seats. The new variant could have over 1,000 horsepower on tap from a triple-motor setup, which doesn’t seem like a stretch when the dual-motor Turbo S makes 750 hp.

We also doubt Porsche will significantly change the Taycan’s powertrain lineup, but EVs are a new area for the industry. The company could improve the battery capacity, the range, and the output without any big hardware changes. However, we’ll have to wait and see what happens at the official reveal.

Porsche likes to take its time testing its vehicles before they debut, which could mean we might not see the redesigned Taycan lineup break cover until later this year. We believe the updated Taycan should go on sale as a 2024 model alongside the Taycan Sport Turismo and Taycan Cross Turismo.