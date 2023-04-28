Porsche has created several Taycan art cars since the model entered production in 2019. The latest example was on display at the 2023 Photofairs Shanghai event, a celebration of photography and digital artwork. Porsche displayed it alongside an exhibition that marked the brand's 75th anniversary.

The Dream in Color exhibition featured four sections – Origin, Inspiration, Passion, and Vision – that showcased the brand's history and everlasting ethos. The automaker partnered with artists like Chris Labrooy and Yang Yongliang to create some of the exhibits. This is the fifth time Porsche China has partnered with the platform.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Turbo S Art Car 2023 Photofairs Shanghai

11 Photos

The four sections featured various parts of the company's history and art related to the iconic brand. The Origin section featured memorable moments from the brand's birth to today. It also included rare archival footage.

The Inspiration section featured original artwork by Chinese visual artist Yongliang. Labrooy's artwork resided in the Vision section. Here, the artist blurred the lines between reality and fantasy with his imaginative and avant-grade perspective.

"As we are celebrating Porsche's 75th anniversary this year, we curated a themed exhibition to look back at this unforgettable journey of dreams, and we hope to evoke the passion of dreams within each and every dreamer, inspiring them to relentlessly explore their dreams," said Michael Kirsch, Porsche China's president and CEO.

The limited-edition, multi-colored Taycan on display was the hot Turbo S variant. This model features a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive that creates 750 horsepower. With launch control, it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds, giving the four-door model supercar-like capabilities. There are less-powerful and cheaper variants available from the company if a 750-hp sedan isn't your cup of electric tea.

Porsche first showed its Taycan electric vehicle at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The EV landscape has changed quite a bit since then, with new competitors crowding into the space. It's one reason why the company is readying a redesign for the model that will update the exterior visuals, which our spy photographers have already spotted testing in public.