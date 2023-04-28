The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan debuted earlier this week. It introduced a new look for the venerable model that we should see proliferate across the other variants, including the wagon recently spotted testing at the Nurburgring race track. It’s still wearing a camouflage wrap, but it’s not really hiding any styling surprises.

Mercedes has hidden the wagon’s finer design details, but it should look quite similar to the sedan, which received an evolutionary update. It’ll have a wide grille, swept-back headlights, and a unique front bumper. We expect the company’s new taillight designs to make it over to the long-roofed wagon that will alter the rear-end design.

Inside, the new E-Class Estate wagon should look like the sedan with its MBUX Superscreen setup, which is standard across the range. It features a stand-alone instrument cluster next to an expansive central display in the dash that houses the infotainment goodies and vehicle settings. It’ll come packed with the latest technology, safety features, and digital connectivity.

Powertrain details aren’t a complete mystery, but we’ll have to wait for the official debut to learn the lineup. In the US, the E-Class sedan will launch in two flavors. The E 350 has a turbo 2.0-liter with a small electric motor making 255 horsepower. The E 450 packs the company’s mild-hybrid turbocharged inline-six making 375 hp. Both should propel the E-Class Estate, and Mercedes will likely also us other hybrid and plug-in setups.

Our spy photographers have previously captured the AMG E 53 Estate out testing. It’s rumored to arrive with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder paired with a potent electric motor, which makes 671 hp and 752 pound-feet of torque in the C63. We don’t expect the E 53 to make that much, but it should be plenty of power.

With the E-Class sedan already revealed, we don’t think it’ll be long before the wagon and All-Terrain variants break cover. It could happen before the end of the year, but we might have to wait for Mercedes to reveal the AMG variants, which the automaker often debuts later. Don’t expect the Estate in the US as documents allegedly revealed that we’ll only be getting the high-riding All-Terrain variant in America.