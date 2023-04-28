Mercedes-Benz has applied to receive certification from the Environmental Protection Agency for its 2024MY lineup in the United States and the paperwork includes some interesting details. Found by our colleagues at Car and Driver, the 86-page document (see link at the bottom) shows the E-Class All-Terrain is coming as an E450. Sadly, the regular E-Class Wagon is nowhere to be found, so Americans will only get the rugged high-riding body style.

Elsewhere, those rumors about a new CLE model are seemingly confirmed. Carrying the "C236" codename, it's a two-door model meant to replace both the C-Class Coupe and E-Class Convertible. Similarly, the "A236" is also listed as a convertible to supersede the soft-top C-Class and E-Class. Mercedes is bringing the CLE Coupe and CLE Convertible in Benz-branded four-cylinder 300 4Matic and six-cylinder 450 4Matic flavors, plus the AMG 53 performance version.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Spy Photos

12 Photos

Naturally, the E-Class Coupe and E-Class Convertible are not listed in the document since the CLE models will be taking their place in Mercedes' vast lineup. A closer look reveals the next-generation GLC 63 S is also listed in there, and we know for a fact it's the future model because it's described as a plug-in hybrid with "E Performance" branding. The lesser GLC 43 appears as well in all its four-cylinder glory, much like the SL43 roadster.

If all these models are earmarked for the 2024MY, it can only mean the cars will be officially revealed in the coming months. Europeans should get them all, plus the standard E-Class Wagon. It's too soon to talk about the E63 since the standard W214 just debuted, but we'll likely see the AMG derivatives (53 and 63) sometime next year in both sedan and wagon formats.

Much like the AMG C-Class has been bitten by the downsizing bug, reports state its bigger brother will also lose some cylinders although not as many. The flagship E63 is supposedly getting a hybrid six-cylinder, but nothing is official yet.