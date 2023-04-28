Aston Martin has taken another step towards becoming a world leader in sustainable luxury business by achieving carbon-neutral manufacturing at its Gaydon and St. Athan facilities.

This milestone comes one year after the company announced its ambitious Racing. Green. sustainability strategy. Aston Martin has made significant progress in reducing its environmental impact by reducing CO2 emissions from its manufacturing processes and supply chain.

The Racing. Green. program has expanded to offset Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions through verified projects that tackle climate change. This step marks a crucial milestone in Aston Martin's journey to achieve PAS 2060 certification by 2023 and operate net-zero manufacturing facilities by 2030. The company is working in partnership with Climate Impact Partners, a carbon market solutions provider for climate action, to finance projects that reduce CO2 emissions now while supporting the transition to a low-carbon global economy.

Aston Martin touts that it supports a wind power portfolio project in Turkey that has installed over 120 wind turbines, generating approximately 575,000 MWh of clean electricity annually. This project is critical to a nation heavily reliant on natural gas and oil, with infrastructure severely damaged by recent earthquakes.

Since 2019, all Aston Martin manufacturing facilities have been powered by 100 percent renewable electricity, reducing dependency on the grid and increasing the supply of clean electricity to others. The company has also installed solar panels at the Aston Martin Works facility and heritage dealership in Newport Pagnell, supporting up to 90 percent of the energy used at the site in the summer months. Meanwhile, the plan to install solar panels at the Aston Martin DBX manufacturing plant in St. Athan is underway.

Initiatives adopted as part of the Racing. Green. sustainability strategy have achieved a 12.2 percent decrease in electricity usage across facilities. Installing LED lighting at St. Athan saves over 24,000 kilograms (52,911 pounds) of CO2 emissions every year. Additionally, a 3.9 percent fall in CO2 emissions per car manufactured in 2022 compared to 2021 was driven by increased energy use effectiveness.