For many motoring purists, the answer to simple, elemental driving joy continues to be the Mazda MX-5. Buyers in the UK now have a special version of the enduring roadster to enjoy, and it's called the MX-5 Kizuna.

Offered as a 2023 model-year vehicle, the Kizuna is the first special-edition MX-5 to grace the region since the Sport Venture in 2021. This time around, the package is simple in execution starting with a choice between Machine Gray or Deep Crystal Blue for the exterior color. Regardless of the paint, the sports car wears a blue fabric roof that folds neatly behind the seats to reveal a two-tone interior featuring a light gray color called Light Stone. You'll find it on the Nappa leather seats and the lower portion of the dash, contrasting with black surfaces and silver trim throughout the cockpit.

Gallery: 2023 Mazda MX-5 Kizuna

34 Photos

The MX-5 Kizuna is based on the Exclusive-Line trim, one of three newly christened trim levels for the UK along with Prime-Line and Homura. Under the hood is the smaller 1.5-liter four-cylinder making 130 horsepower, driving the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. Being a special edition model, only 250 are planned for production with a starting price of £30,265. At current exchange rates, that translates to approximately $37,815 in US currency. However, the Kizuna is exclusive to the UK.

"When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2023 Mazda MX-5, and now the Kizuna, we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy," said Mazda UK Managing Director Jeremy Thomson.

For buyers in North America, Mazda continues to offer the MX-5 Miata in Sport, Club, and Grand Touring trim for the Roadster. The hard top MX-5 RF is only available in Club and Grand Touring guise, but regardless of the roof or trim level, all models feature the 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 181 hp. Prices start at $28,050, not including destination fees.

Look for the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Kizuna to reach UK dealerships in May.