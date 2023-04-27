The Porsche Panamera is getting a redesign, and a new batch of photos shows the automaker continuing to develop the model. The car doesn’t look drastically different from the current car, but a close inspection reveals several styling changes hiding behind Porsche’s clever coverings.

The new photos also provide our best look yet at the Panamera’s restyled cabin. Porsche designers clearly took some inspiration from the electric Taycan, putting a wide digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The Panamera adopts the Taycan’s shifter toggle on the dash next to the landscaped-oriented infotainment display.

Gallery: Porsche Panamera Spy Pics

18 Photos

Where the two depart are with the center console below the HVAC vents. The Panamera features a row of switches and what appear to be two rows of capacitive-touch buttons. They sit above a central knob, a cubby, and the cupholders. Porsche hid the rest of the dash, and we expect that means it’ll get the front passenger screen in some of the trims.

The Panamera attempts to hide its exterior styling changes under stickers and tape, but we believe the model will receive reshaped headlights, new front and rear bumpers, and tweaked taillights. It’ll be an evolutionary styling update. The photos show two different Panamera trims, each featuring unique bumpers and tailpipes, as several powertrain options should be available.

What those will be are still a mystery. The automaker has a plethora of options, and we expect electrification to be part of the equation. The current range-topping variant is the Turbo S E-Hybrid, with its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine and integrated electric motor. It makes 689 horsepower, and we don’t doubt Porsche will skimp on the performance cred in the new Panamera.

We don’t know when Porsche plans to reveal the new Panamera. It could debut before the end of the year, as some reports have suggested, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t break cover until early 2024. If so, it might not reach the US until later next year. Porsche could also stagger the rollout of the different variants over several months.