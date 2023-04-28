Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
Next-Gen Audi SQ5 Spied With Final Design For The First Time
This Audi SQ5 wears the production-spec body, but it's still under camouflage. You can see the final shape of the headlights and taillights.
Gallery: Next-Gen Audi SQ5 New Spy Photos
Latest Bentley Continental GT Spy Photos Provide Clearer Look At Styling
Shortly after we received these spy shots, the updated Continental GT and Flying Spur made an official debut.
Gallery: Bentley Continental GT Spy Photos - April
Next-Gen BMW 1 Series Spied With Production-Spec Headlights
This gallery confirmed that the vehicle we previously thought was the refreshed BMW 1 Series was actually the next-gen model under development.
Gallery: BMW 1 Series Spy Photos
Next-Gen BMW M5 Spied Near The Nurburgring
The new BMW M5 makes the big switch to a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Compared to the regular 5 Series, it has a more aggressive front fascia and quad exhaust pipes.
Gallery: BMW M5 Spy Photos
2024 BMW X3 Spied In M40i Trim Enjoying A Snow Day
With its quad exhaust tips, we believe that this is the M40i version of the X3. Look for a debut near the end of the year.
Gallery: 2024 BMW X3 New Spy Photos
2024 Dacia Duster Spied Under Development In Spain
The new Dacia Duster features a more chiseled appearance that comes from the Bigster concept.
Gallery: 2024 Dacia Duster Spy Photos
2024 GMC Acadia Drops Heavy Camouflage In New Spy Photos
We previously saw the new GMC Acadia under black tarps. Here, it adopts a camouflaged wrap that lets us see more of the body.
Gallery: 2024 GMC Acadia New Spy Photos
New Mini Countryman EV Spy Shots Capture Model In Colorful Camouflage
With its vibrant purple, pink, and blue wrap, there's no hiding this next-gen Mini Countryman. The car in these shots is the electric variant, but versions with combustion engines are also coming.
Gallery: New Mini Countryman EV Spy Shots
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Test Mule Possibly Spied For The First Time
Judging by these photos, the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS is going to be more aggressive than ever before. It has massive outlets in the hood and a gigantic rear wing.
Gallery: Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy photos
Porsche Panamera Spy Pics Provide Clear Look At Screen-Filled Cabin
The updated Porsche Panamera receives an overhauled interior, which we are getting a good look at in this gallery for the first time.
Gallery: Porsche Panamera Spy Pics
Refreshed Renault Captur Spied Hiding Updated Nose
Renault is working on revisions for the Captur. At the moment, the biggest changes appear to be to the front end.
Gallery: Renault Captur Spy Shots
Sources: Automedia, CarPix