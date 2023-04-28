Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

This Audi SQ5 wears the production-spec body, but it's still under camouflage. You can see the final shape of the headlights and taillights.

Gallery: Next-Gen Audi SQ5 New Spy Photos

19 Photos

Shortly after we received these spy shots, the updated Continental GT and Flying Spur made an official debut.

Gallery: Bentley Continental GT Spy Photos - April

30 Photos

This gallery confirmed that the vehicle we previously thought was the refreshed BMW 1 Series was actually the next-gen model under development.

Gallery: BMW 1 Series Spy Photos

19 Photos

The new BMW M5 makes the big switch to a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Compared to the regular 5 Series, it has a more aggressive front fascia and quad exhaust pipes.

Gallery: BMW M5 Spy Photos

11 Photos

With its quad exhaust tips, we believe that this is the M40i version of the X3. Look for a debut near the end of the year.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X3 New Spy Photos

13 Photos

The new Dacia Duster features a more chiseled appearance that comes from the Bigster concept.

Gallery: 2024 Dacia Duster Spy Photos

15 Photos

We previously saw the new GMC Acadia under black tarps. Here, it adopts a camouflaged wrap that lets us see more of the body.

Gallery: 2024 GMC Acadia New Spy Photos

11 Photos

With its vibrant purple, pink, and blue wrap, there's no hiding this next-gen Mini Countryman. The car in these shots is the electric variant, but versions with combustion engines are also coming.

Gallery: New Mini Countryman EV Spy Shots

18 Photos

Judging by these photos, the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS is going to be more aggressive than ever before. It has massive outlets in the hood and a gigantic rear wing.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy photos

19 Photos

The updated Porsche Panamera receives an overhauled interior, which we are getting a good look at in this gallery for the first time.

Gallery: Porsche Panamera Spy Pics

18 Photos

Renault is working on revisions for the Captur. At the moment, the biggest changes appear to be to the front end.

Gallery: Renault Captur Spy Shots