Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Next-Gen Audi SQ5 Spied With Final Design For The First Time

This Audi SQ5 wears the production-spec body, but it's still under camouflage. You can see  the final shape of the headlights and taillights.

Gallery: Next-Gen Audi SQ5 New Spy Photos

Audi SQ5 Spy Photo
19 Photos
Audi SQ5 Spy Photo Audi SQ5 Spy Photo Audi SQ5 Spy Photo Audi SQ5 Spy Photo Audi SQ5 Spy Photo Audi SQ5 Spy Photo Audi SQ5 Spy Photo

Latest Bentley Continental GT Spy Photos Provide Clearer Look At Styling

Shortly after we received these spy shots, the updated Continental GT and Flying Spur made an official debut

Gallery: Bentley Continental GT Spy Photos - April

Bentley Continental Rear
30 Photos
Bentley Continental Rear Bentley Continental Rear Bentley Continental Rear Bentley Continental Rear Bentley Continental Front Bentley Continental Front Bentley Continental Front

Next-Gen BMW 1 Series Spied With Production-Spec Headlights

This gallery confirmed that the vehicle we previously thought was the refreshed BMW 1 Series was actually the next-gen model under development.

Gallery: BMW 1 Series Spy Photos

BMW 1 Series Spy Photos
19 Photos
BMW 1 Series Spy Photos BMW 1 Series Spy Photos BMW 1 Series Spy Photos BMW 1 Series Spy Photos BMW 1 Series Spy Photos BMW 1 Series Spy Photos BMW 1 Series Spy Photos

Next-Gen BMW M5 Spied Near The Nurburgring

The new BMW M5 makes the big switch to a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Compared to the regular 5 Series, it has a more aggressive front fascia and quad exhaust pipes.

Gallery: BMW M5 Spy Photos

BMW M5 Spy Photos
11 Photos
BMW M5 Spy Photos BMW M5 Spy Photos BMW M5 Spy Photos BMW M5 Spy Photos BMW M5 Spy Photos BMW M5 Spy Photos BMW M5 Spy Photos

2024 BMW X3 Spied In M40i Trim Enjoying A Snow Day

With its quad exhaust tips, we believe that this is the M40i version of the X3. Look for a debut near the end of the year.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X3 New Spy Photos

2024 BMW X3 M40i Front View Spy Photo
13 Photos
2024 BMW X3 M40i Front View Spy Photo 2024 BMW X3 M40i Side View Spy Photo 2024 BMW X3 M40i Side View Spy Photo 2024 BMW X3 M40i Side View Spy Photo 2024 BMW X3 M40i Side View Spy Photo 2024 BMW X3 M40i Rear View Spy Photo 2024 BMW X3 M40i Rear View Spy Photo

2024 Dacia Duster Spied Under Development In Spain

The new Dacia Duster features a more chiseled appearance that comes from the Bigster concept.

Gallery: 2024 Dacia Duster Spy Photos

2024 Dacia Duster Spy Photos
15 Photos
2024 Dacia Duster Spy Photos 2024 Dacia Duster Spy Photos 2024 Dacia Duster Spy Photos 2024 Dacia Duster Spy Photos 2024 Dacia Duster Spy Photos 2024 Dacia Duster Spy Photos 2024 Dacia Duster Spy Photos

2024 GMC Acadia Drops Heavy Camouflage In New Spy Photos

We previously saw the new GMC Acadia under black tarps. Here, it adopts a camouflaged wrap that lets us see more of the body.

Gallery: 2024 GMC Acadia New Spy Photos

2024 GMC Acadia Front View Spy Photo
11 Photos
2024 GMC Acadia Front View Spy Photo 2024 GMC Acadia Front View Spy Photo 2024 GMC Acadia Side View Spy Photo 2024 GMC Acadia Side View Spy Photo 2024 GMC Acadia Rear View Spy Photo 2024 GMC Acadia Front View Spy Photo 2024 GMC Acadia Side View Spy Photo

New Mini Countryman EV Spy Shots Capture Model In Colorful Camouflage

With its vibrant purple, pink, and blue wrap, there's no hiding this next-gen Mini Countryman. The car in these shots is the electric variant, but versions with combustion engines are also coming.

Gallery: New Mini Countryman EV Spy Shots

New Mini Countryman EV Spy Shots
18 Photos
New Mini Countryman EV Spy Shots New Mini Countryman EV Spy Shots New Mini Countryman EV Spy Shots New Mini Countryman EV Spy Shots New Mini Countryman EV Spy Shots New Mini Countryman EV Spy Shots New Mini Countryman EV Spy Shots

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Test Mule Possibly Spied For The First Time

Judging by these photos, the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS is going to be more aggressive than ever before. It has massive outlets in the hood and a gigantic rear wing.

Gallery: Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy photos

Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy photo
19 Photos
Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy photo Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy photo Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy photo Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy photo Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy photo Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy photo Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy photo

Porsche Panamera Spy Pics Provide Clear Look At Screen-Filled Cabin

The updated Porsche Panamera receives an overhauled interior, which we are getting a good look at in this gallery for the first time.

Gallery: Porsche Panamera Spy Pics

Porsche Panamera Spy Pics
18 Photos
Porsche Panamera Spy Pics Porsche Panamera Spy Pics Porsche Panamera Spy Pics Porsche Panamera Spy Pics Porsche Panamera Spy Pics Porsche Panamera Spy Pics Porsche Panamera Spy Pics

Refreshed Renault Captur Spied Hiding Updated Nose

Renault is working on revisions for the Captur. At the moment, the biggest changes appear to be to the front end.

Gallery: Renault Captur Spy Shots

Renault Captur Spy Shots
13 Photos
Renault Captur Spy Shots Renault Captur Spy Shots Renault Captur Spy Shots Renault Captur Spy Shots Renault Captur Spy Shots Renault Captur Spy Shots Renault Captur Spy Shots

Sources: Automedia, CarPix

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com