A new video shows Hyundai is continuing to refine the new Ioniq 5 N. The electric crossover was recently spotted completing tests at the Nurburgring race track ahead of its public debut later this summer. The spy video shows the low-riding crossover being pushed hard around the circuit.

The video captured two Ioniq 5 N test vehicles wearing full-body camouflage wraps at the track. However, they look similar to the standard Ioniq 5 already on sale. The coverings hide a familiar-looking crossover that rides low over the wheels, likely accommodating a sporty suspension setup. It’ll even have a rear wiper that Hyundai will make available on the non-N versions.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Nurburgring Spy Photos

12 Photos

Powertrain details are still a mystery, but we have a rough idea of what to expect. When it debuts, the Ioniq 5 N should have around 600 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque on tap. That’s a tad more than the Kia EV6 GT, which churns out 576 hp and 564 lb-ft, which can sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds.

Hyundai will give the high-performance EV some nifty tricks, like the button-activated Virtual Grin Shift mode that mimics the sensation of the i30 N with the dual-clutch automatic transmission. It’ll also debut with N Sound Plus, a suite of artificial sounds to enhance the driving experience.

The emphasis on performance won’t make a big dent in the model’s range. The EV will use “next-generation battery technology” that will put the N variant only “a little bit behind” the standard AWD’s range, which the EPA rates at returning 256 miles. The Ioniq 5 N will have a bigger battery capacity without making it physically larger than the 77.4-kilowatt-hour pack

With the teaser campaign in full swing, we won’t have to wait long for the official debut. Hyundai has already confirmed that the Ioniq 5 N will make its public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs July 13-16, so mark your calendars now. We don’t have any pricing information, but we expect it to cost more than the $61,600 2023 Kia EV6 GT.