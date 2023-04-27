Mini is developing the next-generation Countryman. New spy photos show the electric version out testing in public wearing some familiar-looking camouflage. However, it’s not hiding much, as other recent spy pics captured the model without any coverings.

The new Countryman will be larger than the model it will replace, growing 5.12 inches longer. It’ll be taller, too, gaining 2.36 inches of height. Its larger footprint rides on the FAAR platform, which also underpins the electric BMW iX1.

The Countryman will arrive with an all-new design that keeps the square-ish proportions. The EV has an upright, rectangular grille with blocky headlights high on the new face. It’s an attractive five-door EV that doesn’t stray far from the brand’s styling ethos. Mini teased the new Countryman wearing the same colorful camouflage as this example earlier this month.

The brand also revealed that the EV would arrive in two configurations. The Countryman E will have a single electric motor making 188 horsepower. The Countryman SE ALL4 variant will have a dual-motor setup with all-wheel drive producing 308 hp. Mini has plans to offer a high-performance John Cooper Works variant later.

Inside, the Countryman will have two digital screens. A small pill-shaped display in front of the driver will serve as the instrument cluster. A larger center screen tilted toward the driver will function as the infotainment center. The photos didn’t show a cabin awash in physical switchgear.

While battery-electric vehicles are the future, Mini will offer the Countryman with combustion engines. These will reportedly feature 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance, with the company installing 1.5-liter three-cylinder and 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines into the model.

The most recent teaser mentioned the model having just one battery – a 64.7-kilowatt-hour pack. This will give the EV an estimated range of 280 miles (450 kilometers) based on Europe’s WLTP test.

We don’t know when Mini plans to reveal the new Countryman, but it should happen soon. The redesigned model, which is growing in size, will sit above the new 2025 Aceman EV in Mini’s lineup as it works toward becoming an all-electric brand by the end of the decade. That means we will see an electric Mini Cooper, too.