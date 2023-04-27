The new BMW M5 will make the big switch to a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The automaker is now developing the model at the Nürburgring, and the example in these spy shots is on the roads near the track.

The next-gen BMW 5 Series and i5 will debut on May 24, but we'll have to wait a little longer for the M5. Compared to the other versions, this one will have a more aggressive front fascia with additional openings and a roughly trapezoidal layout. Air curtains are on the outer edges ahead of the wheels.

Gallery: BMW M5 Spy Photos

11 Photos

Unlike other recent BMW products, the new M5 doesn't have a massive grille. Instead of occupying a large vertical space, it stretches horizontally.

In profile, this M5 wears wheels with a complex spoke pattern. The design features a variety of slots that extend from the hub to the rim.

The taillights on this car are still under coverings. It appears that there are panels on the bumper to conceal the shape. Quad exhaust pipes accentuate the lower portion.

Inside, the new 5 Series appears to adopt a cabin with an instrument cluster and infotainment screen that share the same bezel.

The M5 reportedly has the same powertrain as the BMW XM but not necessarily with identical tuning. The SUV has a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with a single electric motor and a 29.5-kilowatt-hour battery that has a total output of 644 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The version in the XM Label Red produces 735 hp and 735 lb-ft.

In 2022, BMW M boss Frank van Meel suggested that the division might have an M5 Touring wagon under development. We haven't seen any spy shots of it, though. Presumably, the powertrain would be the same as the sedan but with an extended roof for increased cargo capacity. The model would be competition for the Audi RS6 and Mercedes-AMG E63 estate.