The original Land Rover Range Rover was launched in 1969 and initially, it was sold only in a two-door configuration. A first-gen Range Rover is the subject of a new restomod project by UK’s Inverted tuning firm and now that car makes its debut. The first road-legal example is fully assembled and ready to be delivered to its new owner, but not before it is shown virtually to the automotive society.

Powering the Range Rover Classic is a Tesla-sourced electric drive system, which includes a fully reconditioned low-mileage 80-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a drive unit. The vehicle has been fitted with a new gearset, a new oil pump, and a limited-slip differential and has a peak output of 450 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of instant torque. Thanks to the Tesla powertrain, the SUV can cover the 0-60 miles per hour acceleration in around 5 seconds.

Gallery: Range Rover Classic by Inverted

2 Photos

Even more interestingly, the vehicle retains its all-wheel-drive capability thanks to its original axles which have been fully restored and upgraded to match the significant power increase. Also new are the Alcon brakes, as well as the optional road handling package with adjustable shock absorbers, anti-roll bars, and 25 percent stiffer springs.

Inverted promises a range at a single charge of up to 200 miles depending on the conditions. Charging at home is possible via the 6.6-kW onboard charger and there’s also a CCS port that delivers up to 100 kW charging at a rapid charger providing 20 to 80 percent charge in around 35 minutes.

Design-wise, the tuning shop keeps the styling of the original SUV almost untouched aside from a few modern features such as the LED headlights. Inside the cabin, the recipe is similar but mixed with more luxurious materials and additional gadgets not available in the original car.

Prices in the UK start at 225,000 British pounds before taxes (about $280,000 with the current exchange rates). Inverted will offer both two- and four-door conversions with plans to assemble no more than six examples per year.