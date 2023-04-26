A new generation of the Dacia Duster is coming, and the development team from the Romanian automaker is keeping it under heavy camouflage. This gallery provides a better look at the updated front end during testing in Spain.

The new headlights are rectangular and a slotted grille spans the area between them. A broad opening is in the lower fascia. Its mesh is a mix of rectangular and triangular elements. Air curtains are ahead of the wheels.

Gallery: 2024 Dacia Duster Spy Photos

15 Photos

Along the sides, Dacia appears to apply panels to conceal the actual shape. Judging from renderings, the design isn't as bulbous as what's visible here. The rear door handles fit into the C-pillar. The five-spoke wheels split into Y-shaped sections at the rim and have a black finish.

The tail features a notched design for the hatchback. A single exhaust pipe emerges from beneath the bumper.

We don't yet have any photos inside the new Duster. Dacia is a budget brand, but the current model already has tech like a touchscreen infotainment system. Expect the new generation to be similarly utilitarian.

In general, there are styling similarities to the Bigster concept. There are matching touches in the front end and the chiseled profile. A production version of this larger model is coming eventually.

The new Duster rides on the CMF-B architecture and is allegedly larger than the current model. The new model would reportedly gain electrified powertrains like the 1.3-liter hybrid from the Jogger and maybe even a PHEV variant. A diesel powertrain might no longer be available.

The next-gen Duster reportedly debuts in late 2023 and goes on sale in early 2024. Dacia plans to assemble it in Mioveni, Romania.

The Duster is one of Dacia's most vital products, including being the best-selling SUV in Europe last year. The company delivered 197,100 of them in 2022 and over 2 million since the original launch in 2010.