Radical Motorsport introduces the updated SR1 into the XXR version as the first major improvement to its entry-level race car in six years. The machine boasts a redesigned body and an upgraded engine.

Power comes from the Generation 5 version of Radical Precision Engineering's 1.34-liter four-cylinder engine. It makes 198.8 horsepower and 120.1 pound-feet of torque. The powerplant weighs 183 pounds (83 kilograms), which includes the intake manifold, alternator, starter, and bell housing. The mill connects to a six-speed sequential gearbox.

Gallery: Radical SR1 XXR

3 Photos

Radical says the new engine has benefits for racers. It warms up more quickly, and the oil change interval is now every ten hours, rather than six hours previously. A revised oil scavenge pump design aids in lubrication.

The car rides on a Nik-link suspension system that has front and rear unequal length wishbones. The pushrods are adjustable, and there are interchangable roll bars.

The revised body gains a fin that runs behind the cockpit to near the wing. Radical says the new element takes inspiration from LMP endurance race cars.

Inside, buyers can get either one or two seats. The instruments include an AIM MXS display with a gear indicator, shift light, and data logging.

Several options are available. For example, an Enhanced Data Pack includes GPS, race logging, brake-pressure monitoring, and steering sensors. An exhaust silencer allows for using the SR1 at track days with noise limits.

Radical is taking orders for the SR1 XXR now, but the company isn't publicizing the price. Production begins in summer 2023.

Other Racers From Radical: Radical Sportscars SR10, SR3 XX Receive Upgrades For MY 2022

Late in 2022, Radical introduced the updated SR3 XXR. It's the next step from the SR1 XXR in the brand's lineup. The engine is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder making 232 hp and can run of biofuel. A new braking system has reduced unsprung mass and an improved pedal feel. The revised model's styling also gains a rear fin.

Radical has also upgraded the SR10 to XXR spec. It received more extensive styling modifications with front louvers in addition to the rear fin. A 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder pumps out 425 hp.