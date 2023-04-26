The culmination of Land Rover’s teasing campaign and our own efforts of catching pre-production prototypes of the Range Rover Sport SV will come on May 31 when the super-SUV will make its official debut. Today, we are happy to share yet another spy video with the model, taken during a high-speed test session on the Nurburgring.

What we have in the footage at the top of this page is a camouflaged Range Rover Sport SV trial vehicle going flat out around the famous German track. It seems that most (if not all) of the fake body panels are now gone and the SUV is now wearing its final production body. The camouflage foil, however, keeps most of the details hidden from the eye.

Gallery: 2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Spy Photos

14 Photos

The design isn’t the RR Sport SV’s highlight, though – what’s under the hood is way more interesting. According to unofficial information, the model will switch from its predecessor’s 5.0-liter supercharged V8 to a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. The new Range Rover Sport already gets its power from one of Bavaria’s finest combustion engines and word on the street is for the SV version, it will be upgraded with a BMW M-sourced mill.

If we assume this speculation is true, what can we expect? The S63 and the S68 engines from BMW are obviously the most logical candidates but the former is being gradually phased out by the automaker. This possibly means the mild-hybrid S68 has higher chances of ending up under the hood with its output of 614 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. It’s worth mentioning that this is the peak power of the 2024 X5/X6 M Competition and it might differ slightly in the Range Rover Sport SV.

Last but not least – you’ve probably noted that we are now using the SV suffix instead of the previous SVR. Land Rover confirmed the "fastest, most dynamic and technologically advanced Range Rover Sport ever" will get a simplified name for its new generation and initially, it will be available exclusively as an invitation-only model in limited numbers.