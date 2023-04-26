Hot on the heels of yesterday's announcement about a fall debut, the next-generation Skoda Superb and Kodiaq are being officially previewed for the first time. The fourth modern iteration of the brand's flagship model will once again be offered in hatchback and wagon body styles, unlike the mechanically related Volkswagen Passat, which will come strictly with the longer roof. Both the Superb and Passat will be manufactured in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Up until now, the Superb had been made in the Czech Republic at the Kvasiny plant where the Kodiaq will continue to be assembled for its second generation. The new large models from Skoda are going to be offered with plug-in hybrid powertrains alongside gasoline and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology. The VW Group brand touts "modern, efficient" ICEs, but without going into any details.

2024 Skoda Superb teasers

4 Photos

Skoda mentions it will organize separate events for the two cars, with the Superb to "set standards in terms of comfort and space" while the Kodiaq "will take safety, technology, and versatility to the next level." First deliveries to customers should take place either by the end of the year or early 2024. Chances are these will be the final generations of the models to offer ICE power considering the brand's EV push. It expects electric cars to account for 70 percent of total deliveries by 2030, fueled by six zero-emission models coming until 2026.

The shadowy images released in the build-up to the world premiere this fall are quite vague, although we're noticing the Superb hatchback has a little spoiler on the tailgate, presumably for the Sportline trim level. The LED signature at the front is shared between the two models, although on the Kodiaq it extends downward. Curiously, Skoda doesn’t mention its "Modern Solid" design language, meaning the new wave of EVs will be the first to receive a fresh visual identity.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq teaser 2024 Skoda Kodiaq teaser

Aside from the new Superb and Kodiaq, Skoda intends to give the Scala and Kamiq a mid-cycle facelift in the coming months. Also planned for a 2023 release is a Laurin & Klement luxurious trim level for the electric Enyaq SUV. The best-selling Octavia will undergo a facelift in 2024 when the Elroq EV is scheduled to go on sale as a successor to the Karoq. 2025 will see the introduction of the next-gen Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe, plus an entry-level €25,000 EV. An Octavia-like electric wagon will go on sale in 2026 together with a three-row electric SUV.