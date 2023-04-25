Automobili Pininfarina has announced its plans to strengthen its position in the electric luxury car industry by unveiling a new limited-edition supercar this summer. The company's CEO, Paolo Dellacha, made the announcement in line with the company's fifth-anniversary celebration. Dellacha also mentioned that the new supercar will be the first in a series of new cars.

Apart from announcing the Pininfarina Battista follow-up, the event also marked the promotion of two senior executives: Andrea Crespi, the former ePowertrain and High Voltage Systems Director, and Andrea Novello, the Production Director, to the positions of Chief Technical Officer and Chief Operating Officer, respectively.

Gallery: New Automobili Pininfarina Supercar Teaser

4 Photos

"We are committed to delighting even more clients in the future, and our team is excited to present the first in a series of spectacular new cars we have prepared for our growing client community this summer. We will showcase a new dimension of our design creativity while honoring the legacy of the Pininfarina name," said Dellacha, Automobili Pininfarina's newly appointed CEO.

Andrea Crespi, with his expertise in electrification architectures and electric vehicle design for luxury brands, played a key role in developing the Pininfarina Battista. As the new CTO, Crespi will lead the technical development of all future luxury cars from the company.

Andrea Novello, on the other hand, brings extensive experience in luxury vehicle and body development to his new role as COO.

As mentioned, the new limited-edition supercar will be a follow-up to the Pininfarina Battista, which set a new world record in February. The Battista has set a new record for the world's quickest production car in a quarter mile, with a time of 8.55 seconds, beating the previous record-holder, the Rimac Nevera, by just 0.03 seconds.

The fully electric Battista also set two other records. With Autocar India's Hormazd Sorabjee behind the wheel, the Battista hit a top speed of 358.03 kilometers per hour (222.46 miles per hour) on the track, which made it the fastest car in India. Renuka Kirpalani, also from Autocar India, hit 357.10 km/h (221.89 mph) and set a new record for the fastest Indian female driver in the world.