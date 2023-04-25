New evidence suggests that the model we previously thought was the refreshed BMW 1 Series was actually the next-gen model. These spy shots catch one with the production-spec headlights.

In addition to the new lamps, this 1 Series has a concealed front fascia with large inlets in the corners. A wide opening in the center includes two horizontal bars. There are BMW's traditional kidney grilles that have a broad, roughly oval layout for this application.

Gallery: BMW 1 Series Spy Photos

18 Photos

Compared to the existing 1 Series, the new headlights are less angular. They have rounded upper and lower portions that come to a point on each end.

The heavy camouflage conceals the design along the flanks. The wheels have a complex design with five spokes coming out of the hub and splitting into a three-pronged layout at the rim.

The camo also hides the styling details at the rear, including the taillights. A single exhaust pipe seems to be visible pointing downward on the passenger side.

We only have a glimpse inside the new 1 Series. Fabric covers the dashboard, but there's a redesigned instrument panel and a screen on the center stack. A little nub on the console functions as the gearshift.

The 1 Series is already available with a wide range of gasoline- and diesel-fueled powertrains, and there's no reason to expect that to change. The M135i sits at the top of the lineup and currently has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 302 hp. Spy shots show the new iteration under development, but a rumor suggests that the name might change to M140i. The output might grow to 315 hp.

Like the current model, the new 1 Series would be available with either front- or all-wheel drive.

It's not clear when the new 1 Series debuts. Info from the spy photographer suggests that production begins in July 2024. If so, we'd expect the premiere to be before this date.