The next-gen BMW M5 will adopt a plug-in-hybrid powertrain. The brand is now back at the Nürburgring to develop the new sport sedan. This video catches several of them on the famous track and driving on the public roads in the area.

The M5 PHEV reportedly shares a powertrain with the BMW XM. If so, it would have a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with a single electric motor and a 29.5-kilowatt-hour battery. Assuming the tuning is the same as in the SUV, the sedan would have 644 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The XM Label Red pushes these figures to 735 hp and 735 lb-ft, so there is a wide range for setting up the M5.

Gallery: 2024 BMW M5 new interior, exterior spy photos

15 Photos

The camouflage on these M5s hides a lot. A bit more is visible on the one with the 3677 license plate. Compared to the regular 5 Series, the high-performance version has a more aggressive front fascia with bigger inlets.

The car with the 3049 license plate looks a bit different. There's additional covering on the front, and there are fender extensions. It's not clear whether this is just another development vehicle or if this could be a hotter variant that BMW is working on.

Earlier spy shots (above) give us a look inside the new M5. The one in the photos is clearly in an early stage of development because there are a lot of exposed elements. It's a familiar look for a BMW with a center console with a rotary control knob.

We don't yet know when the new M5 debuts. Presumably, it would be after the standard 5 Series premieres, which should happen later this year. The fully electric i5 arrives in October.

In 2022, BMW M boss Frank van Meel hinted the division was working on a new M5 Touring wagon. We haven't seen spy shots of it yet. The model would compete against vehicles like the Audi RS6 and Mercedes-AMG E63 estate.