The Mercedes E-Class has been around since 1993 when the W124 was facelifted. Fast forward three decades later, the sixth-generation model is ready to break cover. Codenamed W214, the large luxury sedan will break cover today, just a few weeks before its nemesis from BMW – the 5 Series. We're likely going to see only the sedan, but the wagon is expected to go official later this year.

The interior has already been largely revealed in the build-up to today's world premiere. As seen in the adjacent images, the cabin will be heavily derived from the E-Class' electric equivalent, the EQE. In fact, unless you're a diehard Mercedes fan, it'll be a bit difficult to set them apart. That camera sticking out from the upper part of the dashboard can be used for selfies or for video conferencing.

20 Photos

Much like the previous-generation C, E, and S sedans all looked alike, the newest wave of Mercedes sedans will retain the similarity from one car to another. It should be a tad longer for greater interior room and a bit sleeker as automakers are focusing on aerodynamics to reduce the drag coefficient for better fuel economy.

The biggest question among enthusiasts surrounding the new E-Class is whether it'll retain the V8 engine. Some claim the next AMG E63 will use a downsized inline-six part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain that would follow the AMG C63 with its four-cylinder electrified setup. BMW is doing things differently since it has already confirmed the V8 will power the next M5, but that one too will be a PHEV.

While another All-Terrain is planned as a jacked-up wagon, two flavors of the E-Class will not make it. The coupe and convertible are being retired, along with the smaller two-door C-Class models. Instead, Mercedes is believed to be replacing them with a CLE Coupe and CLE Convertible, complete with spicy AMG derivatives.

A wild rumor claims the three-pointed star has already decided to give up on wagons by 2030, so this might be the last long-roof E-Class.

The livestream starts at 11 AM Eastern / 3 PM GMT.