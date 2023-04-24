Chrysler's future is electric. The brand's boss hinted in early 2022 that Chrysler could have up to three electric vehicles in its lineup by 2028. According to a new report, the automaker showed its dealers an upcoming electric sedan that might just be the successor to the gas-powered 300.

The report comes from MoparInsiders.com, citing "several dealer sources" who revealed details about the possible EV to the publication. It allegedly resembles a vehicle teased in a 2021 presentation from Stellantis (screenshot above), and it shares similar styling cues with the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. Both feature a fastback design and a long hood. Attendees told the publication that it's similar in size to the Dodge concept. The car in the presentation also wore the Chrysler logo on the wheels.

Gallery: Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept

5 Photos

While the sources didn't confirm this new EV sedan would be the 300 successor, the current gas-powered model is on its way out, leaving an opening in the lineup. Chrysler announced last September that 2023 would be the model's final production year. It's sending the sedan off with a special 300C that packs a 485-horsepower V8 engine. The four-door can hit 90 miles per hour in 4.3 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 12.4.

It makes sense that Chrysler would offer a model that shares components with a Dodge counterpart. The two have shared a platform since 2005/2006, and Stellantis has already previewed its future battery-electric vehicle platforms that'll underpin various models in the company's expansive portfolio of brands. Stellantis has over a dozen after the merger between PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and it'll be interesting to see how the brands differentiate themselves as each has a chance at success in the new company.

The new EV sedan will likely sit alongside a version of the Airflow in Chrysler's new lineup. MoparInsiders.com also reported that the crossover could join the lineup in 2024 or 2025. If the company plans to go all-electric by 2028, we should soon see these new products teased and revealed. Chrysler's future portfolio also includes an electric minivan, a segment it pioneered.