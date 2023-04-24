The latest generation of the Renault Captur debuted in 2019, and now it's time for the little crossover to receive a refresh. This one is on a mountain road in Southern Europe.

Renault's designers concentrate on updating the front and rear. The camouflage hides a lot, but there are a few obvious changes. The lighting in the lower fascia receives a redesign. The headlights appear to be thinner than the current pieces. The hood appears to be smoother, but it might only look this way because of the camo.

Gallery: Renault Captur Spy Shots

13 Photos

The Captur rides on wheels that evoke the classic phone-dial shape but with more angular openings. They have a mix of machined faces and black elements

It's much harder to see the changes at the back because the camo covers so much. New taillights might be among the upgrades.

Earlier spy shots don't let us see much more. The camo on that model exposed a bit more of the headlights but covered even more of the rear. It had similarly styled wheels but with an all-black design.

The photos don't let us see inside the updated Captur. Automakers often update the screens or software for model refreshes. Upholstery tweaks are possible too.

Powertrain changes are also a mystery. The Captur is already available with mild-hybrid and PHEV setups. There's no indication of a full EV joining the range.

The debut timing is also something that we don't know for certain. The leading speculation suggests it would premiere sometime this year and be on sale in Europe in early 2024.

The updated Captur will compete against the refreshed Peugeot 2008. Spy shots indicate that its refresh is also in an advanced stage of development.

Renault is currently in the process of updating quite a few of its offerings. It just launched a significant refresh for the Clio. Plus, the brand introduced a new Espace as a seven-seat SUV rather than the model's traditional minivan configuration.