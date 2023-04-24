The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 sits at the top of the lineup for a reason. It's powerful for its price. The coveted model recently took a trip around the Magny-Cours circuit to see how it compares to other high-powered vehicles like the McLaren Senna and Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

According to Motorsport Magazine's data, the Corvette Z06 lapped the race track in 1 minute and 15.23 seconds. It finished between the slower Porsche 911 GT2 RS and the quicker McLaren Senna, which ran around the track in 1 minute and 14.93 seconds. Other supercars the Z06 beat included the McLaren 765LT Spider, Ferrari 488 Pista, and two Lamborghini Huracan variants – the STO and the Tecnica. The new Z06 also beat the previous-generation C7, which needed 1 minute and 18.48 seconds.

The Z06 debuted in October 2021, with the LT6 V8 behind the cabin. The 5.5-liter engine produces 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The car in the video above featured the Z07 Performance Package. The pack adds the FE7 suspension with Magnetic Ride Control, specifically developed Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires, and carbon-fiber wheels, which cut 41 pounds of unsprung weight from the Z06.

The Corvette can reach 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds, but the European version of the car isn't exactly the same. Chevrolet had to meet European regulations that required the company to install a gas particulate filter. This forced the automaker to redesign the exhaust system, limiting the engine's output. The Euro version makes 636 hp and 439 lb-ft of torque. According to another Motorsport Magazine video, the lack of power increases the run to 60 mph to about 3.5 seconds, making it slower than its North American counterpart.

While the Z06 sits at the top of the Corvette lineup, it's not alone in its performance stats. The Corvette E-Ray gets an electrified front axle to give it all-wheel drive and 655 hp. That's enough to send the two-door to 60 miles per hour in a claimed 2.5 seconds, 0.1 seconds quicker than the Z06. It'd be interesting to see how the E-Ray stacks up to the Z06 in one of Motorsport Magazine's track tests.