Arriving a few weeks before the G60 BMW 5 Series Sedan, the W214 Mercedes E-Class is getting an official preview on social media through three fresh teaser photos. We've already seen its new-but-awfully-familiar interior but now we're stepping outside of the screen-heavy cabin to check out a few exterior design details. The German luxury brand will play it safe with the redesign, so much so some people might mistake it for a facelift.

The "same sausage, different length" approach is alive and well at Mercedes, and the E-Class will be no exception. That's not to say the E-Class will look outdated from day one, but we're fairly certain some people would want a bit more variety among the Mercedes sedans. This teal-colored example rides on AMG-branded black alloy wheels and has numerous three-pointed stars on the faux air intakes of the front bumper.

A spy video from last week left little to the imagination as it showed a couple of prototypes wearing minimal camouflage. The cars featured a sleeker side profile courtesy of new door handles that stay flush with the body when not in use, thus mirroring the setup used for the fancier S-Class. It's likely going to be a tad larger than the outgoing W213 by stretching the wheelbase for extra rear legroom. Once again, China will likely get its own LWB E-Class to bridge the gap until the flagship S-Class.

Most of the changes will take place inside the cabin where the 2024 E-Class is the next Mercedes in line to phase out most buttons by moving access to the respective functions in the sub menu of a touchscreen. It’s called the MBUX Superscreen and will heavily take after the EQE interior with its three screens on the dashboard. One new feature confirmed is a selfie camera (yes, really) that can also be used for video conferences.

2024 Mercedes E-Class interior

20 Photos

Following its premiere tomorrow, the revamped Mercedes E-Class should go on sale in the latter half of the year. AMG versions have already been spotted testing in both sedan and wagon body styles, but they're unlikely to arrive before 2024. There won't be E-Class Coupe and Convertible versions since they're being replaced by CLE-badged models, which will also substitute the C-Class Coupe and Convertible. AMG CLE derivatives are also in the works.