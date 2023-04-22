The automobile industry has witnessed numerous advancements over the years, and Ford is no stranger to innovation. Recently, the Blue Oval company filed a patent for a gullwing door for SUVs that opens to one side.

The patent concept labeled "side door for a vehicle" was filed in October 2021 and was only published recently on April 20, 2023. It was filed by Ford Global Technologies, LLC, with its address registered to Dearborn, Michigan. And while the published document from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) didn't specify that the gullwing door was for SUVs, the figures attached suggest so.

The gullwing door concept isn't new. It was first introduced in the iconic Mercedes-Benz 300 SL in the 1950s, and it has since become synonymous with futuristic and avant-garde designs. The gullwing doors are hinged at the roofline and open upward, creating a striking and dramatic entrance and exit for the vehicle.

However, Ford's patent takes the concept to the next level by introducing a single, massive gullwing door that opens to the side. The design is certainly unique and makes the vehicle look asymmetrical especially when viewed from the top.

Of note, Ford's design comes with a separate door for the driver. There are multiple pivotal and support points as well, which are expected due to the perceived complexity of the design.

Apart from the aesthetic appeal, the gullwing door has practical advantages too. It can provide ample space for passengers to enter and exit the vehicle comfortably. The huge opening can also lead to further designs that support persons with disabilities. It can also allow for easier loading and unloading of cargo, especially large and bulky items, which can be a hassle with traditional doors.

As with all patents and trademarks, this isn't an assurance that Ford will eventually make a vehicle with this single gullwing door design. We may or may not see one in the future but would it be nice if we do? Let us know your thoughts below.