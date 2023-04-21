Chevrolet will head into the summer of 2023 with a new off-road war horse in its stable. The next Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison, which has thus far only existed in rumors and fleeting glimpses of camouflaged prototypes, is official. Save the date for May 31, as that's when the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison will be unveiled to the world.

The information comes straight from Chevrolet, sharing the news in a simple social media post along with two clear images of a camouflaged prototype.

These photos show a Colorado ZR2 Prototype wearing a bit more camouflage than what we've seen previously, namely with heavy covers on the hood. However, some of the wrap is peeled away at the bottom of the front fascia, revealing driving lamps set in irregular hexagon cutouts. This is different from the ZR2, and though the rest of the front clip (and indeed the entire truck) is still camo-covered, we aren't expecting any notable design changes save for some strategic cladding to protect the body.

We do expect changes under the skin, just like the last Bison trim over the ZR2. 35-inch tires are all but confirmed, and a recent spy video spotted different shocks underneath. The truck appears to ride slightly taller than the already-capable ZR2, which comes from the factory with a three-inch lift. Different skid plates are likely, but it's unclear if Chevy will add power to the turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder. It presently maxes out at 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque for the ZR2, and as a reminder, the four-pot is the only engine offered for all Colorado trim levels.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

9 Photos

A beefy off-road racing version of the new ZR2 could preview a bit of Bison. Debuting in 2022 shortly after the 2023 Colorado's launch, it was built with Chad Hall Racing to dominate deserts. Of course, the previous-generation ZR2 Bison was a product of Chevrolet and American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), and that relationship is likely to continue.

Our questions will be answered on May 31, but don't be surprised to see more official teasers of the new Colorado ZR2 Bison between now and then.